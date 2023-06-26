Nike Air Force 1 Low "Heel Stitch" shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike's newest offering, the Nike Air Force 1 Low, is sure to capture the attention of young sneakerheads. The Oregon-based sneaker titan keeps designing new styles and renditions of its timeless silhouettes not only in men's, but also in women's and grade school exclusive palettes. For the "Heel Stitch" edition of the Air Force 1 Low shoe, the label's design team came up with a makeover in green and blue hues in kids' sizes.

The recently announced Nike Air Force 1 Low "Heel Stitch" sneakers are expected to enter the shoe market sometime later in 2023, as stated by the popular sneaker news source Sneaker News. These shoes will be available exclusively in grade-school sizing options. Fans and other interested readers planning to buy them can find them online as well as at the in-store locations of Nike, its SNKRS app, and a few other linked sellers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Heel Stitch" shoes also feature airbrushed details

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Force 1 sneaker type was introduced by the Swoosh company in 1982, with the style devised by sneaker inventor and experienced designer Bruce Kilgore. The sneaker was released as a member of the hoops footwear range. However, other communities, consisting of streetwear and lifestyle areas, gradually accepted it.

With its clean visual appeal, the shoe model soon achieved a global following among sneaker enthusiasts and ended up being the ideal of streetwear shoes thanks to its "Triple White" palette.

The shoe model has been included in an array of partnerships, limited-edition launches, and GRs since its initial debut.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews There's a whole lot goin on with these Air Force 1s.

- Heel stitching

- Blurry reverse Swoosh

- Gum soles

- Alternate Swoosh colors There's a whole lot goin on with these Air Force 1s.- Heel stitching- Blurry reverse Swoosh- Gum soles- Alternate Swoosh colors https://t.co/pbwpM8Nlrp

According to the shoe company's website, the shape of the Air Force 1 sneaker has evolved over time:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

This interpretation of the legendary Air Force 1 Low, created specifically for grade school students, features an energetic mix of pastel hues complimented by intricate ornamentation. The canvas of the shoe begins with a luxurious sail leather top that runs all the way to the midsole, offering a coherent and elegant basis. The sole unit has an aged gum finish, which is a subtle homage to Air Force 1 history.

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters (Image via Nike)

As you scan the sneaker, you will notice a symphony of brilliant hues. The outer Swoosh is a vibrant green, and so is the collar lining, which softly complements the subtle neon color on the tongue. This vibrant theme is carried over to the lateral heel, where an assortment of green, pink, blue, and purple strands combine to make an eye-catching stitch design.

The medial side of the footwear takes an entirely distinct approach, displaying a totally new style. The heel panel features an airbrushed presentation, while the front and back tabs feature an 80s-inspired customized Nike emblem to round out the look.

Fans of sneakers should keep a lookout for the Nike Air Force 1 Low GS "Heel Stitch" sporting footwear, which is expected to release soon. If you want to avoid missing out, sign up on Nike's main page or join the SNKRS app to receive rapid alerts when a specific model becomes available.

