Nike Dunk Low "Light Tan" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike, the Beaverton sporting goods multinational, has maintained its number one status as the sportswear powerhouse through 2022. It will do so again in 2023. The Dunk sneaker model received a lot of attention in 2023, and it appears that the upward trajectory will keep going as the Dunk Low "Light Tan" is the forthcoming version of the famous shoe type.

The recently announced Nike Dunk Low "Light Tan" variant is anticipated to enter the shoe market sometime in the next few weeks. These sneakers will be offered at a retail price of $110 USD per pair. Dunkheads can get these shoes in men's sizing options from the online as well as physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of other linked retail merchants.

Nike Dunk Low "Light Tan" is covered in Sail, Beige, and Sage color schemes

The popular Dunk sneaker type emerged in 1985 as a part of the Beaverton, Oregon-based athletic gear label's basketball shoe line. Peter Moore, the Swoosh label's senior and famed shoe creator, who also designed the enduring Air Jordan 1, is behind the creation of the 38-year-old Dunk footwear type.

Due to its distinct appearance and collegiate characteristics, the Dunk sneaker type quickly gained recognition among those who love sneakers. The shoe was also widely recognized for its two-toned NCAA hues and back-to-school footwear bundle.

The origins and subsequent growth of the Dunks are documented on the company's web page, which reads:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further continues:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

This summer, the Swoosh will be traveling to new regions for motivation, from Japanese toy collections to Terra Australis' immense flora and wildlife. Despite not being officially part of the upcoming "Nike Australia" collection, the newly released Dunk Low captures the Aussie spirit with its expertly picked color palette as well as materials.

The shoe's form exudes purity with elegance, thanks to its sail leather uppers. The light tan-beige leather accents complement this, integrating the entire look with an earthy and organic style reflective of Australia's rich as well as diverse surroundings.

Australia's national colors are brilliantly highlighted by dual-layered sage green as well as gold Swoosh embellishments. The creative combination of these hues infuses life into the shoe that pays homage to Australia's bright and colorful culture. The green and gold tones come together once more on the heel, symbolizing unity and pride.

The tongue flaps, lace sets, liners, and sole components are composed and streamlined, with a focus on simple sail and beige aesthetics. This puts the emphasis on the eye-catching Swoosh while still radiating refinement with its simple features.

The fans of sneakers should keep an eye out for the Dunk Low by Swoosh in the "Light Tan" colorway, which is set to appear in the coming months. They can sign up on the official Swoosh site or download the SNKRS app to start getting notifications right away once the sneaker becomes accessible if they are worried about missing out on the introduction of this specific variant.

