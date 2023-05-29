Nike Dunk low "Australia" sneakers: Everything we know so far 

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label has always focused on their classic sneakers, however, for the first five months of 2023, the Swoosh label has payed special attention to the Dunk sneaker model.

The label has released multiple iconic makeovers such as "Rose Whisper," "Cacao Wow," and more, with many planned for ahead.

The latest makeover to make into the catalog is "Australia." The upcoming Dunk Low "Australia" sneakers are a celebration and a nod to the south continent, by giving it a special themed sneaker collection.

After previously unveiling the Pistachio green Air Max 90 "Australia," the latest addition Dunk Low is making its way in the hearts of sneakerheads. The pair comes in a perfect blend of pastel hues, that showcases a minimalistic yet eye-catching color scheme.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Australia" sneakers hasn't been announced yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk low "Australia" sneakers, which will be released alongside the Air Max 90 in a collection

The upcoming Nike Dunk low "Australia" sneakers will be released alongside the Air Max 90 in a collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has continued to give attention to the classic sneaker models like the Dunks, Air Force 1s, Air Maxs, Jordans, and more throughout the years. In 2023, however, the brand has somewhat focused on the Dunk sneaker model by adding multiple makeovers for both OG and SB iterations.

The Dunk silhouette is a brainchild of the Swoosh label's veteran and sneaker designer Peter Moore, who crafted the shoes for basketball courts. The shoe was launched in 1985 as basketball shoe, which over time, became accepted in lifestyle and skateboarding sub categories.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Images officielles de la Nike Dunk Low “Australia” Images officielles de la Nike Dunk Low “Australia” https://t.co/nc7o1NBPB2

The shoe has been clad in unique and iconic color schemes, especially drawing in the youthful crowd with its history of association with collegiate sneakers. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as a 80's b-ball icon.

The Swoosh label supplies its sneakers in almost every corner of the world, Australia being one of them. It is rare for the Swoosh label giving a particular continent its own collection, however, Australia is one of it to make its mark.

The Beaverton brand is celebrating the friends from down under by launching a brand-new makeover upon Dunk.

tensolesdown @tensolesdown Nike Australia Takes The Dunk Low Down Under: Being one of the biggest brands on the planet, Nike boasts operations in almost every corner of the world — Australia being no exception. And while they’ve claimed a few icons as their own, rarely has the… Follow @tensolesdown Nike Australia Takes The Dunk Low Down Under: Being one of the biggest brands on the planet, Nike boasts operations in almost every corner of the world — Australia being no exception. And while they’ve claimed a few icons as their own, rarely has the… Follow @tensolesdown https://t.co/e9C3HGaa0S

The pair comes clad in pistachio green, white, and multiple shades of tan. The base of the shoe is clad in white hue, which is accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, mid panels, heel counters, and the cotton laces.

The white base is overlaid with multiple shades of tan hue upon the forefoot, lacing system, mesh tongues, and the profile swooshes on both medial and lateral profile.

The ankle collars and heel tabs come clad in a darker tan hue, which is almost reminiscent of light pink. The pistachio green hue makes its way upon the tongue and heel branding alongside the insoles. A nod to the continent is added with the "AU" debossed lettering upon the front and inside the shoe.

The pair is rumored to drop sometime in 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes