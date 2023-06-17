Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Sky J Orange Sky J Mauve shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

With fresh variations entering the market throughout the year, the Air Jordan 1 Mid upholds the illustrious history of the Jordan brand. The AJ1 Mid features a slightly lower design with equal levels of flair and appeal as a variation of the classic high-top that altered the game (despite what some sneakerheads may claim). Following the disclosure of the 2024 hues, such as the "White Dune Red" and GS-exclusive "Multi-Color," the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE has surfaced in a chic "Sky J Orange and Sky J" Mauve combination.

According to sneaker news website Sole Retriever, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Orange Sky J Mauve" variation is expected to hit shelves sometime in December this year. For those interested in purchasing a pair, these mid-top shoes will be available on the Jordan brand website, the SNKRS app, select Nike retail locations, and a few other Jordan brand retail stores.

There will be a wide range of size options available for this model, including men's, grade school, preschool, and toddler/infant sizes. The two smallest variations will be offered for $80 and $65, respectively, in contrast to the first two options, which will have fixed price tags of $135 and $120 per pair.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Sky J Orange Sky J Mauve" shoes are contrasted with crisp white hues

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

In 1984, Michael Jordan teamed up with the Swoosh brand, forever tying the globes of fashion, footwear, and basketball together. Following their collaboration, the iconic Air Jordan footwear range was introduced and rapidly rose to fame.

The debut of the first trademark footwear model, the Air Jordan 1, marked the beginning of their joint sneaker legacy in 1985. The dynamic duo's first pair of sneakers have remained indisputable staples of streetwear and popular culture for more than three decades now.

The Nike website describes the 1985-released Air Jordan 1 footwear model as follows:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Take a look at the uppers of the shoes (Image via Nike)

It further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

The colors Black, Sky J Orange, and Sky J Mauve have been combined for this particular Air Jordan 1 Mid SE model. The mudguard, eyestays, heel overlay, collar, and quarter panel are all covered in black leather on the top. The toe boxes, lace sets, collar areas, and sockliner, which are all black, juxtapose against the Sky J Mauve, establishing a pleasing balance between the two hues.

The Jumpman on the tongue, the Jordan Wings emblem on the collar, as well as the Swoosh stand out vividly in Sky J Orange, adding a third color into the mix. A crisp white midsole and a Sky J Mauve outer sole unit round out the overall look.

Watch out for the freshly revealed Air Jordan 1 Mid SE "Sky J Orange Sky J Mauve" shoes, which will be on sale early in the new year, at the latest. If you don't want to miss out, sign up on the Nike website or download the SNKRS app to receive timely information on the footwear's public debut dates.

Poll : 0 votes