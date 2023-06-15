Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bronze Jewel” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Force 1 Low, which has a long history of being tied to innovation and style, is returning with an intriguing twist that pays homage to its heritage. Nike has been rolling out compelling hues that evoke old sentiments with an up-to-date appeal, continuing the storied resurrection of the "Color of the Month" campaign. The "Bronze Jewel," the company's most recent offering, combines antique finesse with a hint of opulence.

With a fixed price of $150 USD, the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Bronze Jewel" shoes are expected to be released in the fall of 2023. Nike's both online and offline operations stores, as well as its associated retail sellers, will sell these pairs.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Bronze Jewel” shoes are dressed in crisp white leather

Here's another look at the upcoming jeweled shoes (Image via Nike)

The iconic appeal of the Nike Air Force 1 Low cannot be contested when it comes to the craftsmanship as well as the significance of premium sporting brand sneakers. Because of its simple yet adjustable form, the AF 1, an integral part of sneaker fashion since its release in 1982, has always functioned as a blank canvas for new ideas. No matter whether it is a collaborative launch or a general release, the chic variations and colorways of the silhouette sell out quickly.

According to the shoe company's website, the style of the Air Force 1 sneaker has evolved over time:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Nike Sportswear continues to expand its "Color of the Month" series, which began in Baltimore in 1984 and served as the catalyst for maintaining the Air Force 1 in rotation in addition to offering bespoke hues. The series has reappeared over 40 years later, with the Swoosh unveiling a new "Bronze Jewel" hue.

With an all-white leather structure, the Air Force 1 Low "Bronze Jewel" maintains its base simple yet stylish. The spotless white outfit acts as the backdrop for the show-stopping bronze-tinted Jewel Swooshes. The glittering bronze, evocative of hidden treasures, adorns the Swooshes as well as brand insignia, offering the shoe an air of royalty.

The footwear sits on top of a light gum rubber outer sole unit, maintaining the theme of simplicity with an added flair. This earthy tone contrasts with the gleaming bronze, grounding the sneaker in timeless beauty.

Additionally, the "Bronze Jewel" Nike Air Force 1 Low includes vintage cards as well as hang tags, conjuring a sense of nostalgia reminiscent of the early 2000s and honoring the continuing heritage of this widely recognized silhouette.

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Bronze Jewel" athletic footwear, which is set to drop soon. Sign up on Nike's main website or download the SNKRS app to get quick alerts when a particular model becomes available if you would like to avoid missing out.

