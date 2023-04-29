Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color Of The Month” Royal Jewel shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Force 1's "Color of the Month" series, which was first released at the end of 2022, is still going strong about four months after the shoe's 40th birthday. The Bruce Kilgore style recently returned to its jewel Swoosh beginnings with a widely loved "Royal Blue" tincture.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Royal Jewel” is expected to be released in the coming months at select Nike Sportswear retailers and Nike.com. The pricing details of these shoes are currently kept under wraps by the shoe label. As such, this is a great opportunity for fans of Air Force 1 to add a classic sneaker with a twist to their collection.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color Of The Month” Royal Jewel shoes are complemented with crisp white tones

The Nike Air Force 1 Low is one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers of all time. Although it was first introduced in 1982 as a basketball shoe, it soon became a staple of street culture and fashion. The sneaker has been reimagined in countless colorways and materials over the years, but some of the most sought-after versions are the ones that feature the Jewel Swoosh.

The Jewel Swoosh is a smaller and more refined version of the original Swoosh logo, which gives the shoe a sleek and elegant look. The Jewel Swoosh was first introduced in 1997 and has since appeared on various models of the Air Force 1, as well as other Nike classics like the Air Max 1 and the Cortez.

One of the most recent releases of the Air Force 1 Low with the Jewel Swoosh is part of Nike Sportswear’s “Color of Month” series, a program that originally created buzz in Baltimore back in 1984 and was responsible for keeping the Air Force 1 in rotation as well as introducing custom colorways.

The following occasions, according to the shoe firm, marked the beginning and expansion of their "Color of the Month" lineup:

“Got your fave color yet? No worries. The "Color of the Month" series lets you feed your need while celebrating a little-known piece of Nike history—the original Color of the Month series, back in 1984, may have saved the AF1 from extinction.”

The description further reads:

“That's right, a reissue was uncertain in the shoe's beginning, but sports shops in Baltimore saw them selling like hot cakes and knew the AF1 would become synonymous with street fashion and culture. So, they asked for custom colorways to sell from their storefronts...and the rest is history.”

Now, almost 40 years later, the series has returned as Swoosh is bringing back the Royal (Blue) Jewel Swoosh.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Royal Jewel” comes dressed in a White and Hyper Royal color scheme, featuring a full leather build with mesh tongues and an inner lining. It has a White base highlighted with Royal Blue Jewel Swooshes on the sides along with matching accents on the tongue and heel branding, insoles, and semi-translucent outsole. White branding on the insoles with matching laces and midsole along with an added celebrated toothbrush completes the design.

The Royal Blue colorway is eye-catching and vibrant, while the Jewel Swoosh adds a touch of sophistication and style. The shoe is also versatile and can be worn in different outfits and occasions.

If readers are looking for a sneaker that combines history, quality, and esthetics, they should check out the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Royal Jewel.” It is a sneaker that celebrates the legacy of Air Force 1 and its connection to Baltimore while also offering a fresh and modern look.

