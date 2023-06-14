Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 Spring/Summer ’24 footwear collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Martine Rose's unique inventions continue to push the frontiers of design. She previously teamed with Nike to bring the classic Nike Shox R4 to the realm of high fashion, in addition to her work through her namesake line. Martine Rose's newest runway presentation unveiled two new colors to go with the "Scuba Blue" pair seen earlier this year.

The London-based designer recreated the Nike Shox MR4, a model that debuted in 2000. For 2023, Rose crafted three women’s exclusive colorways, namely “Scuba Blue,” “Safety Orange Black,” and “Black Eggplant.”

The new colorways of Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 shoes are planned to drop sometime during the fall of 2023. These shoes will be offered in women’s only sizes with a fixed price tag of $200 USD for each pair. Interested readers can get them from Martine Rose, Nike, the SNKRS app, and other partnering retail shops.

Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 footwear pack will offer three interesting colorways in women’s exclusive sizes

Martine Rose, a favorite of Kendrick Lamar (who mentioned the designer in his poem The Hillbillies), has recently ended her newest show at London Fashion Week. Along with playful tailoring and airy, pattern-covered shirting, the titular label revealed a closer look at future Nike Shox R4 collaboration designs.

Martine Rose twisted the appearance of the classic trainer shoe. The toe boxes have been molded, the piston has been lifted, and the upper has been turned into a mule, so the profile is as refreshing as new.

One of the new colorways follows the design approach of the blue combination, with a gradient design going from dazzling orange to volt green. The scheme is complemented with identical black and metallic silver embellishments.

PredixLabs @PredixOnDemand Spotted at Martine Rose’s SS24 London Fashion Week presentation was a brand new pair of collaborative Nike Shox MR4 mules! Spotted at Martine Rose’s SS24 London Fashion Week presentation was a brand new pair of collaborative Nike Shox MR4 mules! https://t.co/kezPj7RVn0

A set with a stylish black and silver structure is also included in the package. Purple details adorn the inside of the Swoosh and select portions of the tongue, giving this sleek and minimalist design a flash of color. A green and brown design on the midfoot as well as the tongue lifts this design even more, thereby rendering it a standout choice in this pack.

For the unfamiliar, the two partnering labels are not strangers. Back in 2019, the duo gave a distinctive makeover to Nike’s Monarch IV sneaker model. More recently, in 2022, Rose joined forces with the Oregon-based Swoosh to rock the footwear scene with their quirky sneaker design of the Swoosh’s Shox MR4 in solid colorways like white and black. This year, Martine took a step ahead with vibrant colors and gradient designs.

Stay tuned to the shoe company's website for the official launch dates of the sneaker pack.

Martine Rose established her eponymous label in 2007

Martine Rose launched her own line in London in 2007. Since then, it has grown from a meticulously designed shirting selection to a globally famous and highly praised brand. Her natural sincerity and commitment to modernism have aided in the creation of collections that have maintained their subterranean cult status while gaining global success.

She has also become one of the most sought-after fashion advisers and collaborators and has continually affected the path of present-day menswear for many years.

Martine is motivated by her Jamaican-British cultural heritage as well as her personal passion and active participation in London's music as well as high and low melting-pot cultures.

Rose's distinct approach is influenced by an exploration of proportion and silhouette, unexpected materials and fabrications, and seamless linking to subcultural backgrounds. There is always a conflict between appeal and resistance to conventional menswear codes. Her work is defined by her investigation of masculinity, the intimate touch of the collections, and her attention to character and mood.

Poll : 0 votes