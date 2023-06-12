KOCHE x Puma Plexus sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The KOCHE x Puma Plexus Pack is the result of a collaboration involving Puma and high-fashion company KOCHE. This collaboration is known for its original style as well as smart design, which pushes the limits of the shoe, both in appearance and function. This collection, inspired by stones and crystals, guarantees a sophisticated mix of high fashion and streetwear.

It offers the low-top and mid-top variants of the Plexus silhouette with KOCHE’s original flair.

The KOCHE x Puma Plexus sneaker pack was officially launched on the June 10, 2023. Both the variants of the pack are currently available for purchase via the e-commerce stores of Puma and some of its associated retail chains. While the Plexus low can be availed for $150 USD, the mid-top style can be bought for $180 USD.

KOCHE x Puma Plexus sneaker pack offers footwear designs in black and white hues

Here's a detailed look at the two sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Christelle Kocher founded the fashion label KOCHE in Paris in 2015. The label is noted for its varied and original style, which combines streetwear as well as couture components to create a distinctive look that symbolises contemporary society's inclusion and plurality.

KOCHE has worked with a variety of brands and institutions, including AC Milan, Puma, Eastpak, Nike, Converse, and Paris Saint-Germain, to bring its creative perspective to a variety of disciplines and audiences.

For its most recent collaboration, the fashion label once again joined forces with the German sportswear juggernaut and presented its exclusive take on the latter’s Plexus silhouette.

SNKR_TWITR @snkr_twitr

KOCHÉ x PUMA Collection



Plexus

Plexus Mid AD: ALMOST LIVE via PUMA USKOCHÉ x PUMA CollectionPlexus bit.ly/3oOInbQ Plexus Mid bit.ly/3IZBICw AD: ALMOST LIVE via PUMA USKOCHÉ x PUMA Collection Plexus bit.ly/3oOInbQPlexus Mid bit.ly/3IZBICw https://t.co/7hRlkNvdRk

The description of the Plexus Black sneakers on the brand’s website reads:

“And this version of the Plexus is all about the French label's artistry. It features a sport-inspired silhouette with an intricate upper and lacing system for a visually striking appearance, as well as a nubuck leather upper adorned with some silver hardware.”

The entire black and blue nubuck top is accented with shiny silver details on the D-ring eyestays. The shoe has a striking bungee cord accent down the profile that mirrors the blue heel panel, giving it a contrasting and appealing aesthetic.

A black interior neoprene bootie completes the look, as are co-branded elements on the pull tab, tongue tag, and insole.

SNKR_TWITR @snkr_twitr



Plexus

Plexus Mid AD: KOCHÉ x PUMA Collection live in 1 hour via PUMA USPlexus bit.ly/3oOInbQ Plexus Mid bit.ly/3IZBICw AD: KOCHÉ x PUMA Collection live in 1 hour via PUMA USPlexus bit.ly/3oOInbQPlexus Mid bit.ly/3IZBICw https://t.co/Ygo96WnTuW

The mid-top variant stands out with its boot-like style and zipper-laden exterior in a nice cream as well as white colour scheme. The KOCHE insignia appears on the midfoot that borders the Puma Formstrip. This design prioritises durability, featuring a rubberized toe and TPU heel pad. The neutral cream midsole contrasts with the stark white outsole.

The description of the second Plexus Mid Gray booties on the brand’s web page mentions:

“The second season of PUMA x KOCHÉ embodies Parisian couture craftsmanship and draws inspiration from the power of stones and crystals. And this version of the Plexus is all about the French label's artistry. It features a mid-boot sport-inspired silhouette with a clean, intricate upper for a visually striking appearance, as well as a leather upper and a moulded heel piece.”

Don’t miss out on the two colorways, as both are currently purchasable in various sizes.

More about the brand KOCHE

Christelle Kocher, the company's creator and creative director, has previous experience in high-end fashion, having completed her education at Central Saint Martins and held positions at Bottega Veneta, Dries van Noten, Chloé, and Martine Sitbon. She is also the artistic designer of Maison Lemarié, which is among Chanel's specialty ateliers.

Kocher's skills and knowledge enable her to develop outfits that mix elevated artisan know-how with modern influences.

KOCHE is a brand that strives for inclusiveness in style principles such as gender equality and acceptance of body forms, as well as social and geographical backgrounds. It also strives to push the boundaries of many genres and trends, producing a new dynamic and exploratory fashion language.

Poll : 0 votes