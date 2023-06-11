Breanna Stewart x PUMA Stewie 2 "Earth" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Following the success of Breanna Stewart's first distinctive model, the two are working on the second version of the design. Stewart's daughter inspired the first hue of the PUMA Stewie 2, and most recently the silhouette appeared in "Earth" colorway. The latest colorway is entirely covered in an Earth/Green-Tan color palette.

The Breanna Stewart x PUMA Stewie 2 “Earth” variant is all set to rock the footwear world on June 23, 2023. These advanced sneakers will be offered at a fixed price of 125 USD per pair. Those curious to get their hands on these shoes can find them in the shoe company’s online and offline locations, alongside other partnering retailers, as per Sole Retriever. Note that these pairs will be offered only in women’s sizing options.

Breanna Stewart x PUMA Stewie 2 “Earth” colorway is embellished with green accents all over

Breanna Stewart, a two-time WNBA lead, created history by establishing herself as the first woman in over a decade to have a PUMA trademark sneaker partnership. The duo launched their inaugural signature shoe, called PUMA Stewie 1, later in 2022. Now, the second edition of this shoe will arrive in 2023.

The Stewie 2, called after her nickname, is the athlete's second trademark shoe. Stewart became part of PUMA in 2021 as the company's ambassador and currently plays an important role in building PUMA's women's division.

The Stewie 2 is a professional hoops sneaker that honors the various aspects of Stewart's life that inspire her to be outstanding on and off the court. Following its release in the “Ruby” colorway a few weeks ago, the sneaker will soon be available in the "Earth" palette.

The PWRTAPE-supported exterior provides resilience and assistance when cutting and leaping, plus the NITRO-infused foam midsole provides enhanced flexibility while being lightweight. The outer layer of these advanced sneakers is made up of cloth, with sections of the toe and mid foot displaying an airy mesh layer beneath. The mesh tongue flaps, which is in a lighter tan colour, stands out alongside the green lace sets with black stitching of Breanna's emblem.

The grey and brown Puma Formstrip graphic on the midfoot stands out in contrast to the wavy green fabric across the profile. In addition, the Nitro Foam-infused tan midsole and outer sole unit add to the comfort, delivering padding and agility on the court.

Stewart's accomplishments as a professional athlete and activist are reflected in the Stewie 2. She is also a supporter for individuals of color (LGBTQ+), social justice, and survivors of s*xual abuse. She hopes that her PUMA trademark shoe agreement will push women and girls all across the world to recognize their infinite possibilities and energy.

Make a note of the new Breanna Stewart x PUMA Stewie 2 "Earth" shoes, which will be available in the coming days. If readers don't want to miss out on the current update, they may sign up for immediate alerts on the shoe label's site as soon as it becomes available.

