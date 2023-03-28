Breanna Stewart’s PUMA Stewie 1 “Four Time” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

PUMA and WNBA star Breanna Stewart set the bar for storytelling in women’s sneaker design with the release of the PUMA Stewie 1 “Four-Time.” The shoe, a collaborative effort between Stewart and the PUMA design team, pays homage to the basketball player’s career accomplishments and personal journey.

The all-new Breanna Stewart x PUMA Stewie 1 “Four Time” colorway was put on the shelves on March 17, 2023. With a retail price tag of $180 per pair, these shoes can be bought from the online locations of PUMA and some of its partnering sellers.

Breanna Stewart’s PUMA Stewie 1 “Four Time” colorway is adorned in red, blue, and white

Here's a detailed look at the PUMA Stewie 1 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Stewart's signing with PUMA in the summer of 2021, which added another superstar to the roster of PUMA Hoops, caused a seismic shift in the sneaker industry. By empowering women in sports and elevating the visibility of women’s signature shoes, the partnering entities set an example for future collaborations between athletic brands and female athletes.

Breanna Stewart has made significant strides for women’s basketball and is a four-time NCAA National Champion, two-time WNBA Champion, and a two-time WNBA Finals MVP.

Both PUMA and Stewart paid tribute to these achievements in the PUMA Stewie 1 “Four-Time” by incorporating design elements inspired by her journey and career milestones.

The description of the shoe on the shoe label’s website reads:

“The first women’s signature basketball shoe in more than 10 years, Stewie 1 Four Time honors Breanna Stewart’s record-breaking four consecutive (2013 – 2016) college championships. Each year is listed on the left side’s inner tongue, while the right is adorned with a bold “4X” and illustrated hand flashing four fingers to highlight the impressive achievement.”

The features of the fresh colorway are further highlighted as:

“Featuring the same statement-making sculptural wraparound heel, intricate outsole, and delineated formstrip as the original, along with PUMA Hoops tech, including NITRO foam, this red, white, and blue kick with textural grey accents is a winner on and off the court.”

The sneaker combines PUMA’s innovative performance technology with unique storytelling design elements. The shoe’s bold red and gold color scheme represents Stewart’s four NCAA championships, reflecting the player’s commitment to excellence on and off the court.

The heel of the sneaker features four embroidered stars, representing Stewart’s four NCAA titles. Each star features the year of the respective championship win, creating a visual timeline of Stewart’s success.

The shoe features Stewart’s initials, “B.Stew,” as well as her signature, reinforcing the personal touch in the design. The branding extends to the sockliner, where a custom graphic highlighting Stewart’s athletic journey is displayed.

The shoe has been designed with pro-level performance in mind, featuring PUMA’s ProFoam midsole for supportive cushioning and a high-abrasion outsole for optimum traction on the court.

The sneaker’s sockliner includes a list of personal goals and landmarks, showcasing Stewart’s focus on her goals and aspirations.

The shoe represents a landmark achievement for women’s signature sneaker storytelling, as it not only showcases PUMA’s performance technology but also highlights the individual journey of an influential female athlete.

Don’t forget to catch these newly launched Breanna Stewart x PUMA Stewie 1 “Four-Time” shoes that are currently available for purchase. To stay updated on the future colorways of the dynamic duo, you can sign up on the shoe manufacturer’s official website.

