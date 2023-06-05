Sophia Chang x PUMA Plexus sneaker pack: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Sophia Chang, a designer and illustrator, has accumulated a strong body of work throughout her brief career. The Queens-based artist frequently draws inspiration from hip-hop and popular culture. Her straightforward yet striking representations have led to engagements with companies like Staple Design, Baohaus, and Undefeated. PUMA commissioned Sophia to create a new Plexus sneaker range with three distinct colorways for her most recent endeavor.

The Sophia Chang x PUMA Plexus collaboration will be available in China exclusively on June 12 for ￥1199 (roughly $168.61 USD). The trainers will be available in mainland China through cn.puma.com, PUMA stores, as well as a few other retailers. This collection exemplifies Sophia Chang's ingenuity and ideas, alongside PUMA's dedication to fusing sport with style.

Sophia Chang x PUMA Plexus shoes feature a fusion of art and sport in three different colorways

Take another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sneakernews)

Sophia Chang is a New York-based designer and creative who has worked with PUMA on numerous occasions since 2013. Her most recent collaboration with the German sportswear label is the Plexus, a retro-inspired trainer that pays homage to her Eastern background and her love of New York City.

The description of the shoe company’s advanced Plexus silhouette on the website reads,

“Informed by the overarching concept of the future classic, PUMA’s new Plexus sneaker establishes a new and progressive design language, inspired by a seminal model from PUMA’s archive, the Mostro.”

PUMA Plexus trainers are an entirely novel footwear silhouette released by the company in 2023. By marrying an athletic profile with a radical design language, they are intended to challenge notions of what a trainer should appear to be like.

Sneaker News

Exclusive to China Sophia Chang 🤝 PUMAExclusive to China https://t.co/vpvRwvtxaP

Plexus signifies the web of laces that loop around the shoe, producing a remarkable and distinctive look. The laces also provide the wearer with an adaptable fit and reinforcement.

The Plexus sneakers have been influenced by PUMA designs from the past and present, such as the RS-X and the Future Rider. The shoe also features the PUMA Formstrip on the exterior, the PUMA lettering on the tongue, the PUMA Wordmark on the heel tag, and the iconic Cat Logo on the heel.

The Plexus sneakers appeared for the first time in January 2023 as an element of PUMA's footwear innovation. They also appeared in an association with Korean designer JUUN.J, who designed a triple black iteration of the shoe that launched in April 2023. For the latest makeover, the brand joined forces with Sophia Chang.

There are three different colors in the collection: Emerald, Electro Peach, and Bluemazing. Each one is influenced by different facets of Asian heritage and culture.

tensolesdown

The Emerald hue is inspired by the valued jade stone, which represents purity and wisdom. The Electro Peach shade is inspired by the peach blossom, which is a symbol of spring and rejuvenation. The Bluemazing hue is inspired by the iconic blue-and-white china of the Ming dynasty.

The creative has also incorporated elements from her own artistic style into the design of the Plexus. She has used gradient effects to create a dynamic and vibrant look for the sneakers. She has also added her signature illustrations on the tongue flap and the insole, depicting scenes from New York City and China.

The Plexus shoes are not only comfortable and functional, but also eye-catching and expressive. They are meant for those who dare to stand out and make a statement with their footwear.

Mark your calendars for the China-exclusive Sophia Chang x PUMA Plexus sneaker pack in the next few days. Those absolutely interested in buying these pairs will have to wait for the wider global launch of this collab lineup.

