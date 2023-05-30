What time will KENZO-DOME debut sneaker collection drop? Release date and more details explored 

Since NIGO was appointed the artistic director of the fashion label in September 2021, KENZO has officially presented KENZO-DOME, the first collection of trainers he created for the company. With a moniker that specifically alludes to the legendary skate area, the DME, which is situated in Paris, the pairs, which are scheduled to go on sale this summer, draw influence from the mid-1990s skating era.

On May 30, 2023, at 6:30 pm IST, KENZO-DOME trainers will go on sale at a few select retailers, including Dover Street Market and Luisaviaroma, as well as on KENZO's website. The trainers are a part of NIGO's debut line for KENZO, which additionally encompasses a capsule of spring-inspired apparel and accessories with the Boke flower motif as a nod to Kenzo Takada's love of color.

NIGO, the renowned Japanese streetwear designer and the label's new artistic director, recently revealed the first sneaker line for KENZO.

The KENZO-DOME sneaker line is created in honor of the legendary skate park, the DME, which is situated in the premises of the Palais de Tokyo building in Paris and is guided by the mid-90s skating era. The KENZO-DOME trainers have a simple cupsole design that is reminiscent of the Nike SB Janoski.

The uppers come in a variety of color schemes, including black, white, navy, pink, and green, and are either composed of suede or grained leather. The heels include "K" insignia, and the thick Napa leather tongues feature rubber KENZO banner. Meanwhile, gum rubber grippable bottoms add durability as well as traction to the trainers.

NIGO's concept for KENZO—"a real wardrobe for the future, tied to the wisdom of the past"—is exemplified by the KENZO-DOME sneaker line. It also pays respect to the brand's history and legacy, which has inspired and continues to encourage generations of fashion enthusiasts.

The description of the upcoming sneaker collection on the brand’s web page reads,

“Launching in June 2023, the “KENZO-DOME” is a minimalist cupsole sneaker inspired by mid-1990s skateboarding era. Its name pays tribute to the internationally renowned skate spot located in the grounds of the Palais de Tokyo – the DÔME, a Parisian skateboarding landmark.”

More about NIGO and his brand KENZO

Kenzo Takada was the brains behind the renowned Japanese fashion label, KENZO. Established in 1970, the brand is know for its diversified, lively style that combines elements from several ages and cultures. Over the years, the company has worked with a variety of musicians and famous people, including Britney Spears and Billie Eilish.

To replace Felipe Oliveira Baptista, who left the company after only two years, KENZO announced in September 2021 that NIGO would be the brand's next artistic director.

One of the most significant figures in streetwear and popular culture is NIGO. Before starting his own label, A Bathing Ape (BAPE), in 1993, he began his career as a DJ and magazine editor.

In addition, he co-founded Human Made, a clothing line with a retro esthetic, as well as worked with the Happy singer, Pharrell Williams, on his other fashion lines like Ice Cream and Billionaire Boys Club (BBC). He has also collaborated with companies like Coca-Cola, Uniqlo, Louis Vuitton, and Adidas.

