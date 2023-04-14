Bape x Adidas Forum Low sneaker pack: Everything we so far

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, is reprising its partnership with the iconic Nigo-founded Japanese fashion label Bape to release two brand-new makeovers of the Forum Low sneaker model. The duo is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their partnership and the 30th of the Nigo-founded Japanese label.

This will mark the duo's second collaboration in 2023, having featured a limited-edition makeover of the Campus 80 sneaker model. The duo's iconic paternship kickstarted in 2003 with the launch of "Super Ape Star" shoe and continues to be a success. The latest sneaker model, i.e. Forum Low, will be clad in two makeovers in green and blue hues.

The duo's previous collaboration featuring Campus 80, which was launched on April 1, 2023, will continue with the launch of the Forum Low sneaker pack. An official release date for the collaborative Forum Low sneaker pack hasn't been announced by either party.

However, one can expect for it to release via the e-commerce site of Bape, Adidas and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Bape x Adidas Forum Low sneaker pack

Upcoming Bape x Adidas Forum Low sneaker pack( Image via @seabass_photos / Instagram)

The German label has recently been under hot waters after terminating their partnership with Kanye West in 2022.

Label sales have subsequently declined, and therefore, it has been more focused on raising back the lost revenues via high-end collaborations. They recently collaborated with industry giants like Beyonce, Bad Bunny, Gucci and Pharrell Williams.

The Three Stripes label has continued to make a buzz as it stepped into 2023 and has revealed various collaborations from the likes of Marimekko, Youth of Paris and Parley for the Oceans. The latest to join the 2023 catalog is the long-standing partner, Bape. The press release introduces the collaborative relation of the duo:

"Starting with the ‘Super Ape Star’ in 2003, for two decades, adidas and BAPE® have made their mark in culture with a series of instantly recognizable collaborations."

Now, as A Bathing Ape celebrates its 30th anniversary, they're planning to launch multiple collaborations with a rumored five Adidas x Bape drops in 2023.

The latest Forum Low sneaker pack comes clad in shades of blues and greens. The shoe features ABC's iconic and signature camo print on the sneaker model. Except for the colorways, both sneakers are similar in terms of overall design elements. The upper of both shoes comes clad in similar material with 30th-anniversary graphic details, dubraes and traditional color blocking.

One of the option opts for multiple brandings and gold hardware on a traditional woodland-inspired color scheme, while the second comes with a blue rendition of camo patter with silver accents.

The tongue of both sneakers features the Trefoil logo, while the lockdown strap features "ABC" branding in gold/silver accordingly. Another important detail is "30" numbered lace dubraes sitting on the plain cotton laced in gold/ silver, according to the shoe's colorway. An official release date for the Bape x Adidas sneaker pack can be expected to be announced soon.

