PUMA x Borussia Dortmund 2023/24 Home kit: Where to get, price, and more details explored

One of the most popular and well-liked clubs in Germany, Borussia Dortmund, recently introduced its new home kit for the 2023–24 campaign. The kit is the result of an original partnership between the team, its supporters, and its kit sponsor, PUMA. Just prior to the final match of the Bundesliga season, on May 26, 2023, the new BVB 23/24 home uniform officially went on sale.

These kits are sold via PUMA stores, PUMA's webstore, the BVB store at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, bvbonlineshop.com, and at select retailers across the globe. The shirt costs €90 (approximately $97 USD) at retail. Additionally, fans can add their moniker and number or the name and number of their favorite player to their t-shirt.

The new BVB 23/24 home jersey is not only a fashionable and pleasant item of apparel but also a mark of pride and fervor for one of football's most dynamic and entertaining teams.

Borussia Dortmund x PUMA 2023/24 Home kit is a special fan-designed kit

Borussia Dortmund and PUMA collaborated for the first time in the club's history to let its supporters customize their new home shirt. In 2022, the team held a design competition for the new uniform, allowing both designers and fans to participate. More than 15,000 applications were submitted, and nine ideas were chosen for the final round by a panel consisting of captain Marco Reus and BVB veteran Dede.

The fans were then given the ultimate say by casting an online vote for their preferred design. Timo R., a Marl-based BVB supporter who designed the winning design, said he wanted to make a jersey that was distinctly BVB and that embodied the team's identity and legacy.

Signal Iduna Park, the club's home stadium, serves as the inspiration for the front graphic of the new Borussia Dortmund 23/24 home jersey, which is primarily yellow in color. The image depicts one of the stadium's pylons in outline. The Yellow Wall, the largest standing terrace in Europe, is a famous feature of the stadium, commonly known as the Westfalenstadion.

The image also depicts a structure made of coal with diagonal black stripes, which refers to Dortmund's location in the Ruhr region. This region was once popular for its significant coal industry.

The sponsor mark on the front and the PUMA emblem on the right chest are both black, as are the shirt's collar and cuffs. On the left chest is the club crest, which is accompanied by four stars to signify the team's eight Bundesliga championships.

Black shorts and yellow socks complete the classic and appealing style for the team, which has won 21 major championships during its history.

PUMA’s Senior Head of Product Line Management, Marco Mueller, shared his thoughts on the latest collab,

"Collaborating with BVB on this fan-designed kit has been a rewarding experience. Their fans are extraordinary, and we were delighted to create this opportunity for them."

This is also commemorating a milestone in the club's history because this is the first time that supporters have personally contributed to the creation of their team's uniform. This demonstrates how much BVB cherishes its supporters and the club.

