Puma x Christian Pulisic second drop: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The German sportswear giant Puma has collaborated with the world-known and famous American soccer player Christian Pulisic to launch a brand-new footwear and accessories collection. The dynamic duo will release it as a second drop after they debuted successfully with their first signature collection in September 2022.

The duo's latest collection has been designed by the player and team to inspire the next generation of soccer players. The collection features a football option and a makeover of Ultra Ultimate cleats in adult sizes and an Ultra in older kids sizes. The pair will also release two balls in both adult and child sizes in addition to the footwear collection.

The collaborative collection will be released via the official e-commerce site of Puma, Dick's Sporting Goods, and select retailers today, May 18, 2023. The collection saw an early release on the Puma App on May 16, 2023.

Puma x Christian Pulisic second signature collection will feature football cleats and ball

The upcoming Puma x Christian Pulisic second signature collection will feature football cleats and ball (Image via Sportskeeda)

The American professional soccer player Christian Pulisic has been associated with the United States national team as a forward and with Premier League club Chelsea as an attacking midfielder or winger. The player has exceptional playing skills, due to which he has been given the moniker "Captain America" by his fans.

The Chelsea star has been the face of the German label in the past, and in August 2021, he agreed to a long-term agreement with PUMA. The player received a signature CP collection with an American-inspired design a year later. The official press release introduces the collaborative collection:

"Following the success of his first signature collection, Christian has added his personal inspiration this time around to continue influencing the next generation of soccer players to conquer the pitch."

The second drop is inspired by the American player's very own tattoos and features multiple striking geometric designs, such as graphics of eagle wings and tiger eyes. In an official press release, Christian Pulisic also commented on the collaboration:

“When collaborating with PUMA on my second collection, the inspiration behind the design elements you will find throughout were two of my favorite tattoos. Each tattoo I have represents a special piece of my journey and how I got here."

He further stated:

"I’m excited to bring this collection to soccer players everywhere and inspire them to accomplish any goal they set their mind to.”

The first in the collection is the return of the unbeatable Ultra Ultimate, which is designed to be "Too Fast for Them." The collection features:

1) Ultra Ultimate Men's Football Boots, which can be availed at a retail price of $220.

2) A cat soccer ball, which can be availed of for $45.

3) Ultra Pro FG men's soccer cleats, which can be availed for $130.

4) A graphic soccer ball, which can be availed of for $25.

The most prominent shoe from the collection is the Ultra Ultimate, whose upper is constructed out of a lightweight ULTRAWEAVE upper and a firm ground sole plate.

Other than Ultra Ultimate, the collection features CP 10 graphic ball and CP 10 backpack with a ball net. The entire collection can be availed via the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers.

