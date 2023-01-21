The Puma Ultra Ultimate Supercharge football boot: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

The German sportswear giant Puma has just unveiled a new iteration of its Ultra Ultimate football boots. The German label has added the Ultra Ultimate to the "Supercharge" pack and reiterated the boot with a more technologically updated version.

The boot has been reiterated by updating the speed specs, which provides it with explosive energy. The Ultra Ultimate Supercharge edition football boot was released on the official e-commerce site of Puma and leading select football retailers on January 19, 2023.

The newly released Puma Ultra Ultimate Supercharge football boot is given a redesigned soleplate for explosive speed

The newly released Puma Ultra Ultimate Supercharge football boot is given a redesigned soleplate for explosive speed (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear giant has recently started to drop each boot from the pack as an individual release. Each boot of the pack is given a well-deserved limelight spot and the attention they deserve. The next-generation "Supercharge Pack" recently released an all-new Future Ultimate football boots' makeover on January 11, 2023.

Now, the German sportswear giant has revealed an all-new Ultra Ultimate "Supercharge" iteration, which was released on January 19, 2023. The Ultra football boot is one of the most iconic Puma football silhouettes of all time, and the "Supercharge" makeover stands out for its futuristic technology and innovation.

For the Supercharge pack, the boundaries of innovation and fashion were pushed to the maximum. The official press release by the German label introduces the silhouette,

"When it comes to football and speed, more is more, and too much is just right. Channel your inner speedster with the help of the ultra-lightweight ULTRAWEAVE upper, PWRPRINT support, and running spike inspired SPEEDPLATE. It’s official: ULTRA is Too Fast for Them."

The Supercharge edition's upper is constructed out of lightweight woven material. The boot further features a redesigned soleplate tooling for an explosive turn of speed. The boot is constructed out of gravity-defying 'ULTRAWEAVE' technology is the German label's lightest and most durable material.

The footwear has been reinforced with the latest PWRPRINT technology, which helps the players with extra stability and ultimate support. The PWRPRINT and ULTRAWEAVE technology works together to keep the foot locked in for explosive speed. The official site describes the boot's technological aspects,

"ULTRA – Not even you knew you could be this fast. The dual-density SPEEDPLATE tooling is inspired by PUMA’s track running heritage (fast), made of high-performance PEBA material (light), and optimized for direct-speed stability and propulsion (sweet). Ultra-light. Ultra-fast. ULTRA ULTIMATE."

Tellement Foot @Tellement_Foot PUMA présente sa nouvelle ULTRA Supercharge edition PUMA présente sa nouvelle ULTRA Supercharge edition 🔋⚽️ https://t.co/jBraNf27p0

The football boots come clad in an 'Ultra Orange / PUMA White / Blue Glimmer' color scheme. The footwear has been engineered to bring explosive speed and has been enhanced with a TPU skin that provides durability at minimum weight. The football boot is given a 5-D PWRPRINT technology that applies pressure over the key strategic areas of the boot.

The uppers are given cross-divisional innovations with micro-level reinforcement for better lockdown and support. The boot's lightweight properties are maintained despite the all-new soleplate construction with a dual-density SPEEDPLATE outsole with next-level traction.

The shoe's upper is constructed out of at least 20% recycled material, and the lightweight removable sockliners are developed with NanoGrip technology. The boots were released via the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on January 19, 2023, for $220.

