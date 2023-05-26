Adidas x Arsenal 23-24 home kit: Where to get, price, release date and more details explored

German sportswear giant Adidas has had a long relationship history with the English football club Arsenal.

The duo is continuing their collaboration with the launch of the latest home kit for the 2023-24 season. It's a nod to the previous season to celebrate the pride and joy of moving forward together.

The new Arsenal home kit was revealed by the club ahead of the launch. Social media channel, including Instagram and Twitter, saw a video of Bukayo Saka wearing the jersey. Alongside Saka, many fans and staff were also seen wearing the jersey.

The new kit was launched via the e-commerce site and select retail stores of Adidas, the e-commerce site of Arsenal Direct and select Arsenal stores on May 26, 2023.

More about newly launched Adidas x Arsenal 23/24 Home kit

Newly launched Adidas x Arsenal 23/24 home kit (Image via Arsenal)

Arsenal and the German sportswear giant renewed their partnership in 2018 with a worth of £300 million reported in five seasons. The duo rekindled their partnership after previously working in 1993-1994.

The Arsenal-Adidas partnership has generated a lot of hype among fans as they have craved for the early 90's traditional designs. For 23-24, the duo is carrying forward the spirit of Invicibles, going beyond the 90s and coming for the early 00's. The press release by Arsenal reads:

"Our new kit draws on the spirit of The Invincibles team of 2003/04, marking the beginning of the 20th anniversary of our unbeaten Premier League season.

"Our crest and adidas’ logo and three stripes down each sleeve feature in gold, and our record of 26 wins and 12 draws over 38 games in that historic season is stitched into the side of the authentic version of the kit."

The latest home kit clearly stands for much more than a jersey and is a nod to the team's heritage and everything it has accomplished. The Arsenal team revealed that they aim to carry forward their past values, spirit and togetherness from the Invicibles 2003-04 squad.

The kit was revealed by Saka, who joined 300 other fans and staff members at the Emirates. In the reveal, he said,

"We’re in this together. The support we’ve received this season home and away, from supporters around the world and from colleagues and friends across the Arsenal family has been immense."

He added:

"Celebrating this moment together makes us excited to wear this shirt next season. It’s so powerful when we know teammates, supporters and friends are driving us on. We’re stronger when we’re moving forward, together.”

The new home kit will make its first on-pitch appearance on May 27, 2023, when the women's team face Aston Villa for the final WSL game at the Meadow Park.

The men's team will make a later appearance on May 28, 2023, in the kit for the final Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates.

Fans can avail the authentic home shirt at a retail price of $140, women's home shirt for $100 and junior size home shirt for $70 via Arsenal, Adidas and select retailers.

Poll : 0 votes