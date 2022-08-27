Where to buy Arsenal x Adidas 2022-23 Pre-Match Jersey? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas is continuing its collaboration with the London-based football club Arsenal for a new 2022/23 season Pre-Match Jersey, which celebrates the Jamaican fans of the club. The Jamaican culture inspires the stand-out kit for the 22/23 season, and the duo is launching pre-match jerseys and warm-up tops too.

The new pre-match jersey celebrating the Jamaican supporters dons the colors of the Jamaican flag. The jersey was launched on the official e-commerce site of Arsenal Direct and Adidas on August 26, 2022, for a price range of $55 to $120.

More about the newly launched Arsenal x Adidas 2022-23 Pre-Match Jersey celebrating Jamaican fans

The new Pre-Match jersey comes clad in a vibrant style and energy. The jersey features a bold geometric print in black, gold, and green colors, which are all on the Jamaican flag.

According to Arsenal, as many Jamaicans live in their local community and across the entire capital, they wanted to pay tribute to those who can call both Jamaica and north London their home.

Commenting on the new jersey, Emile Smith Rowe, an English footballer who also comes from Jamaican heritage, says in an official press release made by Arsenal,

“Football is nothing without the fans, and I’m proud to see adidas and my club continuing to support our supporters from all backgrounds – just like we did when we launched our home shirt this year. It’s a stunning shirt and I’m looking forward to wearing it.”

The new jersey combines carnival colors and the '90s football graphics. The jersey comes clad in a Yellow / Green / Black colorway. It showcases a design that embraces North London's rich Caribbean heritage. The jersey is made of AEROREADY technology, which absorbs moisture and keeps confidence flowing.

Moreover, the product is made out of 100% recycled materials. The product comes in a regular fit and features a ribbed crewneck. It also features 100% recycled polyester interlock construction, which aids sustainability. The jersey features an Arsenal woven crest on the left side of the chest and the Adidas logo on the right side.

In an official press release, Arsenal legend Ian Wright MBE, born to Jamaican parents in London, commented on his feelings towards the new jersey,

“This is much more than a pre-match jersey for me. It represents Arsenal’s history of supporting its players, fans, and communities, far and wide. The club was always a safe place for me to celebrate all the different parts of my history and heritage.”

The new pre-match jersey can be availed at a retail price of $75 in adult sizes and $55 in junior sizes. The second offering from the duo is the Pre-Match Warm-up jersey, made of fleece lining that enables players to be warm and comfortable as they prepare for the match.

The Pre-Match Warm-Up jersey can be availed at a retail price of $120. The jersey will be showcased by players across the weekend, today, August 27, 2022, at Notting Hill Carnival, ahead of the first-team men's game against Fulham.

The new jersey can be availed on the e-commerce site of Arsenal Direct, Adidas, and Armoury.

