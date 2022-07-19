Where to buy Arsenal x Adidas 2022/23 away kit? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas recently launched the Arsenal away kit for the 2022/23 season. The kit celebrates the football club's passionate supporters in Little Islington, United States, and around the world.

After releasing the season's home kit in May 2022, the away kit was presented in July. The new home kit was launched on the official e-commerce sites of Adidas and Arsenal Direct on July 18, 2022.

The kit will make its first on-pitch debut on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, when they face the team Orlando City. The football club will be celebrating Arsenal's overseas supporters during their pre-season tour.

More about the newly launched Adidas x Arsenal 2022/23 away kit, celebrating the football club's supporters

Newly launched Adidas x Arsenal 2022/23 away kit, celebrating the football club's supporters (Image via Adidas)

The new all-black kit combines bronze metallic trims and bronze cannon badge with an all-over AFC graphic inspired by Arsenal fans' lettering passes on their way to the Emirates Stadium. The jersey comes partnered with black shorts and socks.

The away kit jerseys will be available in both replica and authentic versions in Men's, Women's, as well as Youth Kit. The new away kit is designed with a black and carbon base and strips for the Gunners.

The kit comes featured with the customary Adidas Three Stripe, clad in grey. More branding is added with the canon badge, and kit sponsoring is coated in a bronze accent.

The Authentic away jersey can be availed for $130.

The Replica version of the jersey can be availed for $90.

The Long-sleeved away jersey can be availed for $100.

The new kit pays a nod to the football club's fans in the United States of America and outlines ways for supporters outside of America to feel connected to North London.

Arsenal have also launched an accompanying campaign film for the away kit. The film features the inspirational founder of the Orlando Freedom Fighters, Aston Mack.

In July 2020, Aston was spotted at a Black Lives demonstration in the city of Orlando wearing the football jersey. Afterwards, he gave a powerful speech about how the jersey filled him with pride and strength, saying no one could bring race and color when he puts the jersey on as he is wearing a badge.

Speaking on his connection to our shirt, Aston said:

“As a proud Orlando Gooner, to me, the Arsenal jersey means strength, solidarity and pride. When I wear the jersey, it takes me to another world. I feel protected, I feel connected, I feel part of a bigger community."

He further talks about what the football club's jersey means to people:

"I’m proud of Arsenal for presenting what our jersey means to people like me. It’s more than a jersey, it’s a representation of home and family, no matter where we’re from or where we live."

The new Arsenal away jersey will make its first appearance in front of the fans during the Gunners' opening match from their pre-season tour in the F.C. Series against Orlando City.

Through the away city, the Gunners' (Arsenal fans) will be connected with the club through their own Islington community.

The new Arsenal x Adidas 2022-23 away kit can be availed at Arsenal Direct, the Armoury, and Adidas' official e-commerce site and in-store, starting July 18, 2022.

