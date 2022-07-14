Where to buy Nike 2022 MLB All-Star Game Jerseys? Price, release date, and more explored

As the 2022 Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game approaches, Nike has taken a step to provide a variety of uniform designs that honor the City of Los Angeles. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set to premiere on July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles, hosted by the Los Dodgers.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game jersey collection was debuted by the swoosh label and MLB on Monday, July 11, 2022. The collection's replica jersey can be availed on Nike's official e-commerce site and MLB's official shop for all the playing teams. The new designs come in a contrasting dark grey and white color for the playing team's stars. It is priced within the range of $89 to $465.

More about the newly released Nike 2022 MLB All-Star Game Jerseys: Pricings differ as per design and team

Newly released Nike 2022 MLB All-Star Game Jerseys (Image via Nike)

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, is gearing up for the star-studded MLB weekend, as they are launching two new designs. The collection features the game patch on the right sleeve.

"The club-specific chest graphic is drawn from the gold sheen of Hollywood award shows. On the jersey’s left shoulder is a star patch celebrating the player’s selection to the game. A game patch on the right sleeve pays respect to the host club, the Los Angeles Dodgers."

The new jerseys also feature specific patches, which are present in the form of branding. The most prominent feature is added on the right sleeve of the jerseys in the form of a game patch. The game patch pays homage to this year's hosting club, i.e., Los Angeles Dodgers. The Nike site describes the inspiration behind the jersey collection.

The replica MLB 2022 All-Star Game jerseys can be availed for personalized teams in both dark grey and white colorways for a retail price of $140 in both men's and women's sizes. On the other hand, authentic jerseys can be availed for $465.

The jersey's threads for the 92nd Midsummer Classic will pay a special tribute to the host city to highlight its unique features. The National League will be featuring a white jersey, which will feature the name of each player's team, lettered in gold-hued font across the chest.

The script mirrors the player's home uniform during the regular season. The second offering for the American League will be in a dark grey colorway and feature a similar gold script across the chest in front of the jersey.

Both the jerseys' left sleeves will feature a star patch to celebrate the player's selection of being part of the All-Star Game, and the right sleeve will feature an All-Star Game logo patch. The jersey's rear will feature the player's last name and the player number in gold lettering.

In addition to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game jerseys, the swoosh label has also debuted new jerseys for the MLB City Connect series. In the series, the swoosh label will introduce seven new clubs,

"The 2022 season was filled with the debuts of more Nike MLB City Connect Series designs, helping to usher in a new audience to the game."

The seven new clubs introduced in the MLB City Connect series include Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Washington Nations, and the Milwaukee Brewers. All team jerseys will receive an updated rendition of their jerseys. The swoosh's site describes,

"The City Connect philosophy puts MLB clubs at the center of the design process. The clubs shared their goals, mottos, local inspirations and more to create a jersey unique to their communities."

Each of these club jerseys will feature city-specific locale mottos and inspirations to create unique, personalized, and memorable jerseys.

The MLB San Diego Padres City Connect can be availed for $140. The MLB Milwaukee Brewers City Connect jersey can be availed for $160. The Washington Nationals City Connect Jerseys can be availed for $89. The Houston Astros City Connect jersey can be availed for $140. The Kansas City Royals City Connect can be availed for $140. Lastly, the Colorado Rockies City Connect Jersey can be availed for $160.

One can avail the entire collection at the MLB shop and Nike's e-commerce site starting July 11, 2022.

