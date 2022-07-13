5 upcoming Nike releases in July 2022 Week 3 (July 15  - July 21)

Oregon-based sportswear label, Nike, which is named after the Greek goddess of victory, has constantly lived up to its name.

The label has consistently launched iconic footwear choices for its brand enthusiasts and fans. Dominating the sneaker market, the Swoosh label is known to send sneakerheads into a frenzy with every week of its release.

With multiple sneakers launching in July Week 3 (July 15, 2022, to July 21, 2022), the swoosh label is maintaining its pop-culture relevance and domination through high-profile sneaker line releases, sleek designs, and uncontested sneaker technology.

Ahead, Sportskeeda highlights a list of the top five silhouettes, which are set to be released by the Swoosh label in the third week of July.

Top five Nike releases in July 2022 Week 3 (July 15 - July 21)

1) Air Force 1 Low '07' 'Fresh'

Air Force 1 Low '07' 'Fresh' (Image via Nike)

This year, 2022, marks the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 silhouette, so it was natural for the Swoosh to upgrade and update one of its most popular and iconic colorways. The upcoming colorway, Fresh, is a premium spin of the classic lifestyle sneakers, dressed in a triple white colorway.

The Nike site introduces the shoe:

"You can’t stop aging, but the Air Force 1 "Fresh" gets pretty close. Soft, textured leather helps conceal creasing and is easy to clean. The debossed branding, which replaces the woven labels, pairs with extra laces so you can eat that jelly doughnut in peace. Now, there's really no reason not to rock white-on-white."

The Swoosh label's latest Fresh colorway opts for a textured leather upper construction instead of the standard leather build. The textured leather upper aims to create an easy-clean silhouette that hides the creases' buildup.

The heel tabs and tongues, as usual, have been updated with a debossed "Nike Air" branding, while the sockliners are perforated for extra breathability and ventilation.

The look is finished off with the standard all-white matching outsole and midsole. The pair is slated to be released on July 15, 2022 for a retail price of $140.

2) Air Max 97 Coconut Milk and Black

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at a new upcoming Nike Air Max 97 "Coconut Milk" 🥥 Official Look at a new upcoming Nike Air Max 97 "Coconut Milk" 🥥 https://t.co/0steSng1ew

Swoosh offers yet another vintage-looking sneaker with a Coconut Milk/Cargo Khaki/Black colorway. This Air Max 97 offering's upper is heavily dressed in Coconut Milk color, which is interrupted by the hits of Black and Cargo Khaki.

The Nike site introduces the shoes:

"Push your style full speed ahead with the Air Max 97. The iconic design, which takes inspiration from Japanese bullet trains and water droplets, gets rethought with airy textiles (perfect for summertime) and premium leather."

The black hits the interior lining, tongue, heel, and outsoles. The upper is constructed in premium leather and suede, mashed up with a light mesh base. The swoosh is dressed in a khaki grey-ish tan. The sneakers are slated to be released on July 15, 2022, for $185.

3) Air Force 1 '07' 'LA Flea'

Air Force 1 '07' 'LA Flea' (Image via Nike)

The swoosh label is celebrating the flea markets of Los Angeles in its latest Air Force 1 silhouette. The LA Flea silhouette is a part of the silhouette's 40th year "Anniversary Edition" lineup. The entire shoe is mashed-up with different materials used for construction.

The Nike site introduces shoes:

"Step into never-ending style with the Air Force 1 LA Flea. Pulling inspiration from LA's open-air markets, it brings the heat with an old-meets-new aesthetic. Premium mixed and matched materials pair with a hand-stitched aesthetic for a crafty DIY look that honors the streetwear mecca's flair for pushing boundaries and breathing life into 'hand-me-downs'."

The shoe is offered in light tan and soft orange hues, while the pops of blue are seen over tongue tags and fuzzy panel swooshes. The floral orange is accentuated over the branding, and the toeboxes opt for exposed white stitching to create a subtle contrast.

The look is finished off with all-white midsoles, outsoles, and rope laces. The sneakers are slated to be released on July 16, 2022, for a retail price of $140.

4) Air Trainer 1 'Midnight Navy'

Nice Kicks @nicekicks The OG Nike Air Trainer 1 in “Midnight Navy” arrives soon. The OG Nike Air Trainer 1 in “Midnight Navy” arrives soon. 🎯 https://t.co/bVk7ZbERds

The swoosh label's Air Trainer 1 silhouette is making a huge comeback this year, with previously seen iterations dressed by Travis Scott. The Midnight Navy is slated to be released on July 16, 2022. The model was launched in 1987 and this opts for white leather uppers.

The Nike site introduces sneakers:

"The original cross trainer is back to true form with a rare reissue of White, Medium Grey and Midnight Navy. Not seen since the late '80s, the classic colors let you cross between uptown and downtown without a glitch. If that's not enough, Air cushioning brings tried-and-true comfort wherever you are."

The soft gray color is accented over the white base, and the swoosh is clad in Midnight Navy. The navy accent is further continued over the start of the midsoles and the iconic straps.

The branding hits are clad in a reddish-orange accent, whereas the look is finished off with white midsoles and gray outsoles. The shoes are slated to be released on July 16, 2022, for a retail price of $125.

5) Dunk Low Jackie Robinson

Nike Dunk Low Jackie Robinson (Image via Nike)

Jackie Robinson is one of the greatest baseball players, and is also the player responsible for breaking baseball's infamous barrier in 1947.

He became the first African-American baseball player to play in the MLB, which excluded black players. Playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson was quick to gain success.

The Nike site introduces the shoe:

"Celebrate the legacy of No. 42. This Dunk Low honors Jackie Robinson 75 years after he broke baseball’s color barrier with his major league debut."

The player was responsible for leading the Brooklyn Dodgers to six league championships and a victory in the World series. He was selected Rookie of the year in 1949 and went on to cement his legacy with a .311 batting average.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” coming this 19 July Nike Dunk Low “Jackie Robinson” coming this 19 July 💙 ⚾️ https://t.co/UVMsA8DUtJ

The sneakers feature a sail upper, which is accented by Dodger blue hue panels, which is reminiscent of the Brooklyn Dodgers' '40s uniforms. The laces take inspiration from the baseball-glove exposed stitching. A nod to Robinson is given via a "42" branding over the lateral heels, which was Robinson's uniform number.

The Nike site gives details of the sneakers:

"From the aged blue colorway to the stitched laces and words of empowerment that decorate the upper and insole, each detail is a tribute to the influential role model who played the game with a simple message: 'I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me… All I ask is that you respect me as a human being'.”

The shoes commemorate the 75th anniversary of Robinson playing in MLB, which is marked over the tongue tags, which reads, "75 Years Breaking Barriers."

Finally, the swoosh is dressed in felt, while the toeboxes are dressed in embroidery. The white midsole and black outsole finished the look. The pair is slated to be released on July 19, 2022 for $130.

