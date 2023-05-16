All the Air Jordan releases of this week, where to get them, price, and more

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned Air Jordan sneaker lineage is continuing its reign over the sneaker and reseller market as of 2023. Earlier this year, the Jordan label announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" - a nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number "23."

Michael Jordan's eponymous label can be credited with producing one of the most successful sneaker lines of all time and it has continued to garner the attention of sneakerheads globally ever since its inception. In 2023, the label has released shoes with iconic colorways, which also serve as a throwback for OG sneakerheads.

Due to the strong emotional connection between Michael Jordan and his fans, the OG colorways of the label have become some of the most sought-after makeovers on the reseller market.

For the week spanning from March 15 to March 22, the label will be launching three iconic colorways. These sneaker colorways will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on their respective release dates.

All you need to know about the three Nike Air Jordan colorways releasing between March 15 to March 22, 2023

1) Nike Air Jordan 5 "Craft"

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 5 Craft sneakers come clad in Light Orewood Brown, Safety Orange, Flat Pewter, and Sail color scheme. The sneakers' upper comes constructed out of a mix of suede and mesh materials. The sail base comes overlaid with light orewood brown overlays.

The official site introduces the model as:

"This crafted take on the AJ5 boosts your appeal with a premium mix of suede and canvas—a fresh look for the unmissable 1990 design. Airy desert-scape colors deliver well-traveled utilitarian appeal, with plenty of Safety Orange to bring the heat."

The site further continues:

"Equipped with translucent detailing, splatter paint accents, and an iced blue outsole, it doesn't matter where you're headed. These kicks imbue every step with flawless style."

The sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers for $210 on May 17, 2023.

2) Nike Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green"

swoosh supply @swooshsupply The Air Jordan 3 Retro returns with shamrock-hued accents in the Women's Lucky Green colorway, releasing Thursday, May 18. The Air Jordan 3 Retro returns with shamrock-hued accents in the Women's Lucky Green colorway, releasing Thursday, May 18. https://t.co/tj9Ijj9jil

The label will be releasing an all-new Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" sneakers, inspired by the OG Air Jordan 1 model. The pair maintains its OG 1988 DNA specifications, whose upper comes constructed out of smooth leather and tumbled leather material. The sneaker comes clad in a "White/Varsity Red/Lucky Green/Cement Grey/Anthracite/Sail" color scheme.

The official site introduces it as:

"Lucky Green is back, now adding its auspicious touch to the classic AJ3. Those shamrock-hued accents, paired with original elephant print in the upper? We don't even need to tell you how good that combo looks—you already know."

The site continues:

"This time around, the coveted colorway is only available in women's sizes, but copping a pair is still easier than finding a four-leaf clover. Lady Luck is on your side."

The shoe is slated to be released via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on May 18, 2023, in women's sizing for $200.

3) Air Jordan 1 x Spider-Man "Next Chapter"

Air Jordan 1 x Spider-Man "Next Chapter" (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike and its co-owned Jordan label are collaborating with Marvel to celebrate the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is taking place on June 2, 2023.

The pair is celebrating the premiere with the launch of a brand new makeover of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, dubbed the "Next Chapter." The official site introduces the upcoming shoe as follows:

"You don't need a cape to take flight—just your AJ1s. You know, the ones seen on Miles in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” exclusively in theaters this June. This fresh take on the iconic Chicago colorway boasts a mix of materials, including lustrous leather and soft suede. The world is waiting, so step on in."

The upcoming makeover is slated to be released on May 20, 2023, for a retail price of $200 via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

All three sneakers are highly anticipated by sneakerheads and are expected to attract high reselling prices.

