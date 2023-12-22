Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Ivory” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

With the release of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft "Ivory," Jordan Brand has expanded its profitable "Craft" collection. This launch, which is scheduled for the spring of 2024, appears to be a fashionable update to the repertoire.

This rendition features a variety of materials, including quality suede and rough canvas, and is adorned with colors such as Sea Glass, Pale Ivory, and Coconut Milk.

There is a likelihood that the "Ivory" edition of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft model will be made accessible for purchase on March 30, 2024, as indicated by the initial details obtained from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. At this time, the shoe company is keeping the official launch date a secret.

According to reports, buyers will be able to acquire the footwear just through Nike, SNKRS, and a limited number of other shops. In addition to being available on the Internet, the release will also be made available in retailers' physical locations. Every pair will be sold with the selling price label that states $180, which will be the retail price.

Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Ivory” shoes are composed of suede and canvas

Here is the side look of Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft “Ivory” (Image via Nike)

At the beginning of the year 2023, Jordan Brand presented its Craft Series. By taking timeless Air Jordan designs and by experimenting with a variety of color and material choices, this sneaker series follows the Air Jordan brand.

With luxury vibes all over, they are intended to be distinct from the regular wide releases that roll out. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Craft will be in the Skyline edition, and the Vibrations of Naija version is currently in the process of being released.

Through the year 2024, the Jordan Brand will carry on this collection with yet another distinctive AJ1. This brand-new Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Craft comes in three different hues: sea glass, pale ivory, and coconut milk.

The upper of this model is constructed out of a selection of components, including raw canvas and premium suede. The greater part is made out of sea glass, with a hint of ivory added for contrast. Putting the final touches on everything is a nylon tongue along with a Nike Grind sole in a delicate ivory tone.

Expand Tweet

The information that follows is presented on the official Nike website in relation to the origins of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker as well as its lengthy history:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Craft "Ivory" shoes are going to be available for purchase in the following year.

Expand Tweet

Those individuals who are certain to acquire these shoes are urged to keep a careful eye on the official Nike website or make use of the SNKRS app in order to continuously obtain information regarding the release of these sneakers.