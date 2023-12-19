Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase “Yellow Ochre” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

With the introduction of the exciting "Yellow Ochre" colorway, Jordan Brand is continuing to take the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase lineup to a higher level. This iteration is entirely wrapped up in a Yellow Ochre/White-Yellow Ochre-Black palette.

This model combines cutting-edge design with a classic look, making it ideal for those who prioritize both comfort and elegance.

As per Sneaker Bar Detroit, it is expected that the Air Jordan 1 High Flyease "Yellow Ochre" sneakers will be available for purchase at some point during the spring. It should be noted that the Swoosh label conceals the precise date that the product was released.

There is a label that indicates that the selling price of each pair of these sneakers is $150. As per reports, they will be offered by Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and many different merchants who are affiliated with Nike.

Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase “Yellow Ochre” shoes offer easy entry and exit

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Earlier this year, the sneaker community embraced the beloved “Bred” iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Flyease silhouette. And the coming year seems to witness more fresh iterations of this sneaker layout.

An updated version of the Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase is going to be released by Jordan Brand in the spring of 2024. This particular model will have the "Yellow Ochre" hue, which is both popular and fashionable.

In this rendition, the colors yellow ochre, white, and black are blended together to create a dynamic pair. Tobie Hatfield is responsible for the design of the Air Jordan 1 High FlyEase, which has innovative entry systems such as a side zipper. This zipper is both practical and adjustable straps that allow for a more fitted and tailored experience.

The shoe is constructed entirely out of leather, and it features openings on the toe box as well as mesh tongues to ensure that it gives the wearer proper ventilation. Intricate embroidery is included on both the inner lining plus the Swoosh insignia, and the sleek design is completed with a white midsole and a black rubber outer sole unit.

Take a closer look at the Flyease features of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

The following words, which can be found on Nike's website, highlight the introduction of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette as well as its subsequent development:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 High Flyease "Yellow Ochre" shoes, which will be available for purchase in the coming year.

People who are certain of getting their hands on these mid-top sneakers are encouraged to keep an eye on Nike's website or make use of the SNKRS app in order to receive timely notifications regarding the arrival of the colorway that has been specified.