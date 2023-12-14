Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is broadening its roster for the Air Jordan 1 High shoe design by offering it a “Denim” rendition. The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Summit White/Obsidian-Summit White-Gum Medium Brown color palette.

According to preliminary information from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources, the "Denim" version of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG would possibly be made available for purchase somewhere around the summer of 2024. It is important to take note that the shoe business is presently concealing the official launch date.

The shoes will reportedly only be available for purchase through Nike, SNKRS, and a select set of other retailers. The release will be made accessible in physical stores as well as on the internet. They will be sold with a retail price label that reads $180 for each pair.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” shoes are accented with hits of white all over

Here's another look at the upcoming sneaker's mockup (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

For the most recent addition to Jordan Brand's Summer 2024 collection, an early mockup of the fashionable Air Jordan 1 High OG "Denim" recently surfaced on the internet.

Although it is not a new feature, the denim touch has been a popular addition to past Air Jordan Retro models. A somewhat similar denim makeover was given to another classic Jordan Air Ship sneaker model a few weeks ago. The following year, the sneaker community will witness the Air Jordan 1 High OG sneaker design in a comparable ensemble.

With its wraps in Summit White, Obsidian, and Gum Medium Brown, this version is guaranteed to look stylish. The upper will be made of denim fabric, and the Swoosh insignia will have frayed elements.

However, photographs that have been leaked are just speculative mockups, and the official images are currently awaited from Jordan Brand.

In this forthcoming version, the decorative elements will lend an air of sophistication to the product.

There is a strong emphasis on white throughout the shoe, including the laces, the inside lining, the Wings emblems, and the midsole. The trendy layout is finished off with a rubber outer sole unit in Gum Medium Brown, which promises to have an appearance that garners attention.

It is anticipated that this release will cause a stir in the sneaker world due to the denim theme and stylish design that it features.

On the official Nike web page, the following information is provided regarding the genesis and long history of the AJ1 shoe:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Denim" shoes, which will be available for purchase in the following year.

Those individuals who are confident that they are ready to get these sneakers are highly encouraged to keep a close eye on the Nike website or utilize the SNKRS app to receive regular notifications regarding the arrival of these sneakers.