Jordan Air Ship "Denim" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

In preparation for the 2023 holiday season, a limited-edition Jordan Air Ship "Denim" shoe, that is designed specifically for women, is going to be released. Jordan Brand had previously introduced "Denim" Air Jordans, which were inspired by Michael Jordan's love for denim, a widely known fact. These new denim sneakers will be decked in a Mystic Navy/Bold Berry-Sail palette.

It has been stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit that the "Denim" variant of the Jordan Air Ship is expected to make its debut in the shoe market on December 13, 2023. This information was obtained from the publication.

These sneakers will be made accessible for purchase via Nike’s offline as well as digital platforms and the SNKRS app, alongside a variety of retail merchants that are linked with Nike's Jordan Brand. Each pair of these sneakers will be sold at a retail price of $140, and they will be dropped in women’s exclusive sizes.

Jordan Air Ship “Denim” shoes are complemented with sail sole units

Here's a detailed look at the heels (Image via Instagram/@gc911)

Matt Tomamichel, proprietor of the retail establishment Corporate, who recently obtained their very own Air Ship partnership, disclosed that the Jordan Air Ship has been decked in denim-cured makeup.

Adding an exciting new dimension to the renowned silhouette, the Jordan Air Ship "Denim" is scheduled to be released in the upcoming weeks. However, as sneaker enthusiasts have noted, it is difficult to avoid thinking of Michael Jordan's infamous history with denim in the fashion industry.

Notwithstanding the fact that His Airness was an unrivaled basketball icon, his venture into fashion picks, which were heavily influenced by denim, left a lot to be desired.

Yet, the challenging denim fashion moments that Jordan experienced became memorable in their own right. Jordan has become famous across the globe for his notoriously large denim jeans. Although he was the most dominant player on the court, these denim clothing decisions became a part of his reputation off the court, demonstrating his daring experimentation with style.

With the release of the Air Ship "Denim," it is fascinating to observe the return of denim to the realm of Jordan Brand, but in a manner that is more sophisticated and up-to-date. The latest version adopts the denim motif and brings it to a level that is both stylish as well as collectible. It offers a new viewpoint on how denim may be incorporated into the design of sneakers.

Team Swoosh highlighted the significance of the Jordan Air Ship in the following words:

“The original Air Ship was the shoe MJ wore between his explosive potential and actualized greatness. It signified that his new dreams were taking shape.”

Those interested can stay tuned for the upcoming Jordan Air Ship “Denim” shoes that will hit the shelves in the coming weeks. Sneakerheads who want to get their hands on these pairs are urged to stay in touch with Nike’s website or use its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their launch.

In related news, Jordan Brand has also produced a "Realtree Camo" version of the Jordan Air Ship, which will be released on the same date as the "Denim" iteration that has already been mentioned.

This pair of sneakers will be sold through Nike's online and offline platforms, alongside the SNKRS app and its connected retail outlets. The price for these sneakers will be $140 per pair.