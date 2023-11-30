Following the debut of numerous Air Force 1 colorways, Nike and Billie Eilish are broadening their joint sneaker catalog with another fresh iteration of the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 silhouette. This time, the two reimagined the shoe in a vivid “Triple Red” ensemble, which is a deviation from their past “White Black” and “White Fire Red” colorways of the Air Alpha Force 88 shoe.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Triple Red” variation is all set to rock the footwear scene in December 2023, as per early reports. They will be available for purchase on the website of Billie Eilish, as well as at select stores both online and in-store. The retail price is set at $130, and it is exclusively available in men's sizes.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Triple Red” shoes are adorned with black branding accents

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues of these sneakers

In this latest installment of her ongoing partnership with Nike, musical global icon Billie Eilish presents a new and innovative interpretation of the Nike Air Alpha Force 88. Following the profitable reinstatement of this vintage basketball model in OG iterations, Eilish put her own distinctive spin on it by releasing a dual-tone and monotone makeover of the model.

Notwithstanding the fact that many in the sneaker industry found the previous sneakers too similar to GR pairs, her most recent iteration would take the silhouette and deck it totally in Fire Red.

The athletic shoe has been constructed with a tumbled leather top, which is most likely synthetic, in order to fit with Eilish's dedication to using vegan components. The shoe maintains its original appeal while embodying a contemporary, monochromatic style.

There is a delicate mesh design on the collar that adds texture, along with key details such as the Air Force basketball emblem on the tongue flap as well as the characteristic closure strap on the vamp. Graphics that are co-branded by Billie Eilish and Nike are displayed on the insole, which is composed of cork.

These graphics gently indicate that Eilish was involved in the design process. The style of the footwear is finished off with a midsole and outer sole unit that are both red in color, which is consistent with the Triple Red concept.

Together with a white dust bag, each pair will arrive delivered in an exclusive box that bears the co-branding of both entities.

Team Swoosh sheds light on the efficiency of Nike Air tech, incorporated in the sneaker model, in the following manner:

“The first of its kind, Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step. It’s been built to help reduce the weight of the shoe without sacrificing performance, supporting both the athlete and the lifespan of the shoe.”

Keep an eye out for the next Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force Alpha 88 “Triple Red” shoes that will supposedly arrive in the next few days. Those keen to get their hands on these all-red pair are urged to stay tuned to the Swoosh’s website or use the SNKRS app for timely updates on their arrival.

Although readers will have to wait for the aforementioned joint sneaker, they can still check out the “White/Black” and “White/Fire Red” iterations of the model that were offered by the duo in the previous months of 2023. These colorways are currently accessible on Nike.com with a selling price label of $130 per pair.