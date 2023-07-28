Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Venom Green" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike, known for revitalizing its archival range, is reintroducing the Air Force Alpha 88 in partnership with Billie Eilish. The seven-time Grammy winner and song composer is no stranger to partnering with the Swoosh label. The upcoming "Venom Green" iteration of the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 is another addition to the recently unveiled "White Black" and "White Fire Red" colorways of the same lineup.

According to Sole Retriever, the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Venom Green" is expected to release around the Holiday season of 2023. The suggested retail price of this classic sneaker is $130 USD. However, there is no official confirmation from Nike on the aforementioned details. The sneaker will most likely be available via Nike's SNKRS app, as well as select online and physical retailers.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Venom Green" shoes are a fusion of vibrant style and artistry

Here's another look at the shoe (Image via Sole Retriever)

The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 was originally released in 1988 as a basketball performance silhouette. This seminal masterpiece owed its genesis to the ingenuity of Tinker Hatfield, the visionary architect behind numerous revered Air Jordan models. The sneaker has a signature design with a leather covering, a midfoot strap, a visible Air unit in the heel, and a pivot point rubber outsole.

The shoe was also significant for being one of the few that Michael Jordan wore outside of his own label. Michael Jordan's brief appearance in the resplendent white and red Air Alpha Force 88s against the New York Knicks in 1988 left an indelible mark on the hearts of sneaker aficionados.

Beyond Jordan, few other legends could resist the allure of this visionary creation. Accomplished NBA players such as Charles Barkley, known for his court prowess, embraced the Air Alpha Force 88, manifesting a personalized version with a distinctive Velcro strap artfully positioned by the toe box. Such modifications demonstrated the shoe's adaptability and resonance with a diverse range of basketball greats. In 2023, the Swoosh will revive the classic silhouette with several mainline releases and collaborative launches.

Billie Eilish's Nike collaborations include the Air Jordan 1 KO in "Ghost Green," inspired by her neon hair, the Air Jordan 15 in a light tan colorway, the Air Force 1 High in "Mushroom," with her signature logo, and the Air Force 1 Low in "Sail," which features eco-friendly materials.

Billie's Nike collections are distinguished by muted colors, vegan and eco-friendly materials, and high-top designs, which reflect her distinct style, ethical beliefs, and love for sneakers and have earned her enormous popularity among her fans and sneakerheads alike.

Take a closer look at the insoles and uppers of the shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

The forthcoming Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Venom Green", like other AAF88s, maintains the original design of the line-up. These iconic sneakers will come with a white leather upper, accentuated with a venom green hue on the swoosh, collar, eyelets, tongue, heel, and outsole. The tongue is imprinted with a thematic basketball graphic and the FORCE indication in black.

A contrasting venom-green Nike logo sits on the black forefoot strap. The only hint of the collaboration will be on the insole, which will feature Billie Eilish's distinctive logo.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force "Venom Green" sneakers, which are expected to hit shelves in the holiday season of 2023. To get the most recent updates, visit Nike's official website or download the SNKRS app.