Nike Air Force 1 High "White Sundial" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Air Force 1 High, the popular high-top basketball shoe from the 1980s, is ready to make a vibrant comeback. Since its release in 1982, the Nike Air Force 1 High has become a wardrobe essential for many sneakerheads and can be worn with both regular as well as high-fashion outfits. The Swoosh label has already offered numerous colorways for the low-top edition of AF1 so far in 2023.

Nike now seems to have shift its focus on the high-top style, with the latest "White Sundial" revamp. Nike has revitalized the Bruce Kilgore creation with a pleasantly understated two-tone version as summer winds down and the fall season approaches.

The new Nike Air Force 1 High "White Sundial" colorway is all set to enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks of 2023, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit. These shoes will be dropped at a fixed price of $125 USD for each pair. AF1 admirers and others can easily buy them from the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other connected retail merchants, following their release.

Nike Air Force 1 High "White Sundial" shoes come clad in bright yellow tones

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Force 1 High was created by the renowned designer Bruce Kilgore and first appeared on the basketball court in 1982. It immediately became a popular option for athletes throughout the exciting 1980s. This classic shape has evolved through time, extending its basic athletic roots to become a dynamic fashion symbol.

The upcoming Summer 2023 collection, which embraces a sense of creativity and flair, debuts the gorgeous Sundial Yellow coloring, bestowing Kilgore's renowned design with a brilliant burst of vitality. This modern rendition seamlessly combines sport and fashion with its vibrant colors, making a strong statement for present-day trend-setters.

The website of the shoe firm details how the Air Force 1 footwear model was developed and created, stating:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further reads:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The Air Force 1 High exhibits a pleasing style thanks to its simple, two-tone presentation. This version, which is made of premium leather, incorporates mesh tongues and an inner lining for better ventilation. The shoe is mostly white in color, with brilliant Sundial Yellow accents on the tongue tags, insoles, ankle strap, Swooshes, heel labeling, and rubber outer sole unit.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



Air Force 1 High "Sundial" is coming soon...



Full details: NEED these for summerAir Force 1 High "Sundial" is coming soon...Full details: snkrne.ws/431PETE NEED these for summer 🌞 Air Force 1 High "Sundial" is coming soon...Full details: snkrne.ws/431PETE https://t.co/nJNxCJmHNM

With spotless white tongue flaps, lace sets, insole logos, micro Swooshes, and midsoles, the design is rendered complete, showcasing a sophisticated composition that emanates flair and adaptability.

The release of the Air Force 1 High "White Sundial" sneakers is currently being eagerly anticipated by sneakerheads. For timely updates on the release date and upcoming colorways of these high-top AF1 footwear, interested parties can register on Nike's official website or download the company's SNKRS app.

