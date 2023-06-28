Nike Air Force 1 Low Black shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has kept its avid followers on their feet with the launch of its noteworthy products during the first five months of 2023. The brand is known for famous trainers such as the Air Maxs, Dunks, Air Jordans, and Air Force 1. The legendary AF 1 is a popular choice in the footwear world, and the Swoosh label goes on to profit from its longstanding popularity. Reportedly, the "Black" variation of the Air Force 1 Low is the most recent iteration.

According to prominent sneaker news site House of Heat, the recently unveiled Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black White" footwear are scheduled to hit the market later in 2023. Fans and interested readers can purchase them online as well as at Nike's in-store locations, its SNKRS app, and some additional linked retailers. The retail price of these sneakers will be $110 USD per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Black shoes are detailed with hits of white all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike released the Air Force 1 in 1982. Bruce Kilgore, a respected shoe designer, was the creative genius behind the inception of this shape. The shoe style, which originated as a hoops design, quickly gained popularity in various fields such as hip-hop, lifestyle wear, and streetwear.

The sneaker's simple design has assisted it become highly sought after in all over the globe. The shoe climbed to the pinnacle of the street style pyramid with its "Triple White" hue. Over the course of four decades, the footwear item has been a part of several GRs, pairings, and limited-edition modifications.

The development and creation of the Air Force 1 footwear concept are discussed on the shoe company's website, which states:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Nike's Air Force 1 Low has been a footwear mainstay for a long time, and it's back with a different take on a recently released monochrome hue. The sneaker takes on a dominant black-on-black basis in this reversed rendition, which is lifted by elegantly placed white touches. White accents can be found on the branding, Swoosh underlays, insoles, and outsoles.

Moreover, this simple twist gives the sneaker a fresh appearance, allowing it to retain its classic essence while adopting a contemporary flair. The sleek black leather structure emanates refinement and adaptability, while the juxtaposing white parts add an air of modernity that highlights the iconic aspects of the shoe.

Take a closer look at the toe areas (Image via Nike)

In addition to this eye-catching black-and-white colorway, Nike offers additional enticing options such as "Desert Ochre" and "Picante Red" that employ a comparable concept but with various accent hues. Each colorway features the iconic Air Force 1 DNA, reinvented through the prism of current color trends.

Sneakerheads are now anticipating the introduction of the Air Force 1 Low "Black" sneakers in the coming weeks. Those who are interested in purchasing these low-top AF1 sneakers can sign up on Nike's official site or use the business's SNKRS app to receive timely updates on the shoe's arrival and future hues.

