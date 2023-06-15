Air Jordan 1 KO “Laney” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand has announced the Air Jordan 1 KO "Laney," which follows the introduction of the AJ 1 High OG WMNS "Laney." Both of these shoes are inspired by the AJ 14 "Laney," which will also be released in 2023. The shoe is entirely wrapped up in a True Blue/Topaz Gold-Sail color scheme.

The anticipated Air Jordan 1 KO "Laney" colorway is all set to rock the sneaker world on September 30, 2023. These high-top shoes will be dropped with a retail price label of $150 for each pair. Jordanheads and other curious shoppers can quickly get their hands on these sneakers via Nike's online and physical outlets, the SNKRS app, and other affiliated Jordan Brand retail merchants.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 KO “Laney” are inspired by the Air Jordan 14 Laney colorway

Here's a complete look at the upcoming Laney colorway (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The Air Jordan 1 is the true representation of the Jordan Brand, much like the box logo tee represents Supreme. It's an item of breakthrough because it's the first Michael Jordan original design, the first shoe to sell at auction for USD 500K, plus the first sneaker to be 'banned' by the NBA.

The origins of the AJ 1 silhouette are stated on the brand's website:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado”

Even the fewer prominent siblings' fame has developed on their own. The Air Jordan 1 Mid and non-OG Air Jordan 1 Low, which were once regional styles at tiny chain stores, are currently in high demand and earn incredible secondary prices. Later, Jordan Brand introduced a brand-new style termed the AJ 1 KO a few years back.

It is a truly classic style, similar to the emblematic first signature shoe, which debuted in the 1980s, particularly in the summer of 1985. However, unlike the AJ 1, its base is made of canvas for a more laidback look.

Nike has never fully acknowledged the reasoning for the formation of the AJ1KO or its intended market. However, the sneaker world has seen a variety of hues of the footwear, including the current "Laney" colorway, which pays homage to the Air Jordan 14.

Michael Jordan's high school in Wilmington, North Carolina, inspired the "Laney" hue. The basketball shoe is made in the colors of Laney High School, with a "True Blue" foundation and "Topaz Gold" on the toebox and Nike Swoosh.

The ankle strap is similarly wrapped in "Topaz Gold" and has the "AJKO" Wings in White embossed on it. The shoe is completed with the Jordan AJKO's trademark clipped midsole in "Sail" and "Topaz Gold."

Make a note of the upcoming Nike AJ 1 KO "Laney" shoes, which will be available in the coming weeks. If you don't want to miss out on this launch, readers may sign up for quick alerts on the official website of Nike as soon as the sneaker becomes available.

