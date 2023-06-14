Nike Air Force 1 “White Grey” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

This season has seen the resurgence of a plethora of timeless Nike designs, with endeavors like this new Nike Air Force 1 Low introducing an early-century swagger to the Swoosh's summer catalog. The latest iteration will be dressed in White/Grey color scheme. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "White Grey" is scheduled to hit the market in the following weeks of 2023.

Although the shoe business has not divulged the specific release dates, these low-top trainers will be available for purchase through Nike's online and physical stores, the brand's SNKRS app, and some other registered retail locations. Aficionados of the AF1 and other casual shoppers can get these sneakers for $110 USD per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 “White Grey” shoes are accentuated with hits of bold black hues

Take another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Bruce Kilgore crafted the Nike Air Force 1. The now-iconic Air Force 1 first appeared on retail shelves in 1982. Nike Air Force 1 has been designated after the Air Force One plane that transports the President of the United States.

Nike Air technology was originally used in the Air Force 1 hoop sneaker. It invented a soft, bouncy, and padded fit for basketball. Players in the NBA donned the Nike Air Force 1 in the early 1980s, which helped to enhance its reputation. On the court, basketball players such as Moses Malone, Bobby Jones, and Jamaal Wilkes donned the shoes.

Take a look at the uppers of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Over the years, the silhouette has emerged as a wardrobe staple with numerous collaborative releases and general launches. The design of the Air Force 1 shoe has undergone changes over time, as stated on the shoe company's website:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Here's a look at the outer sole unit of the shoes (Image via Nike)

This version, ostensibly inspired by the original 1982 Air Force 1 hue, features an all-white top with a grey Swoosh as well as heel overlays, rubber outsoles, and midsole branding emblems. It's a much lighter hue than Bruce Kilgore's original, with subtle changes to the top (nubuck) and tongue/heel logo marks.

In modern, low-line typography and enamel small Swooshes, the latter joins similar models of the Air Max 1 and Nike Dunk Low to demonstrate its inclusion in a bigger Nike Sportswear range.

Sneaker enthusiasts should keep a lookout for the upcoming Air Force 1 Low "White Grey" sneakers, which are expected to be released soon. If you don't want to miss out on the release of this specific edition, sign up on Nike's primary website or download the SNKRS app to receive instant alerts when the sneaker becomes available.

