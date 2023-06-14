Hardies Hardware x Supreme Spring 2023 collection: Release date and more details explored

Supreme is back with yet another Spring 2023 collection in partnership with Hardies Hardware. Hardies Hardware is a New York-based hardware store that has been around for several years. The store offers a wide range of hardware products, including tools, equipment, and accessories. In addition to these services, the store has collaborated with several brands in the past, including Adidas Skateboarding, and has plans to join the Ace Hardware cooperative.

Hardies Hardware has collaborated with Supreme this year to launch a range of Spring ready apparel as well as skateboards. The Hardies Hardware x Supreme Spring 2023 collection will launch on June 15 at 11 am local time. And the collection will see a release in the Japanese market on June 17. The price range of the products is not yet available. This Supreme Spring 2023 collection will be available via brick-and-mortar locations globally and the official webstore of Supreme.

Hardies Hardware x Supreme Spring 2023 collection features basketball jersey, T-shirt, and various accessories

Skateboards from the Spring 2023 Collaboration (Image via Supreme)

Supreme and Hardies Hardware have collaborated for the first time to produce a small line of clothing, accessories, and skateboard products. A full-circle event over ten years in the making, Jones, a two-time Thrasher Skater of the Year winner, founded Hardies Hardware in 2015, not long after his star appearance in Cherry, Supreme's iconic 2014 skate film produced by William Strobeck. The major focus of the Spring 2023 collection is clothing, and the standout items are two sets of basketball jersey and short combinations.

Each style, which comes in a camouflage-like combination of greens and browns as well as a cool-toned combination of blue, grey, and black hues, has a bespoke print that heavily highlights Hardies' iconic fist symbol and sports co-branded embellishments. In addition to the jerseys, there are four different color options for a T-shirt that has Olde English wordmarks and a voracious, slobbering bulldog, and another quartet of shirts that have a cartoon version of the Hardies emblem. The clothing options from the Spring 2023 collection are quite colorful and fun.

Three accessories are also included with the clothing line: a skate deck, an incense holder, and skate hardware. The Hardies fist is inserted into religious symbolism by the incense holder, and a massive image of Jones' unique, diamond-encrusted Hardies necklace is shown on the deck. Last but not least, the pendant can be seen on the skate hardware package, which is decorated in chromed-out red and black.

The Hardies Hardware x Supreme Spring 2023 collaboration was inspired by the shared passion for skateboarding and streetwear between the two brands. The founders of Hardies Hardware, Tyshawn Jones, Na-Kel Smith, and Kevin Bradley, are all professional skateboarders, and the brand has a strong presence in the skateboarding community. Supreme, on the other hand, is known for its unique and highly sought-after streetwear collections. Therefore, the result of these two brands coming together will be a huge success for the skateboard community.

The Supreme Spring 2023 collection is a significant milestone for Hardies Hardware. The collaboration is expected to become a huge success among the skateboarding community and streetwear fans. Keep an eye on Supreme's official website to grab the Spring 2023 collection on June 15 at 11 am.

