5 best Supreme collabs of 2023 so far 

Supreme is a popular streetwear brand known for its iconic box logo, limited-edition drops, and special collaborations with other brands and artists. Since its launch in 1994, the artistic fashion brand has collaborated with a wide range of entities, including high-end fashion labels, sports brands, musicians, and even public figures.

Some notable collaborations of the brand include partnerships with Louis Vuitton, Nike, The North Face, and Comme des Garçons. The brand is known for its limited-edition drops, many of which are collaborations that are released in very limited quantities, making them even more desirable to fans.

As of March 2023, the artistic fashion label has collaborated with some notable brands. Here are the top five Supreme collaborations of 2023 so far.

Supreme has collaborated with Nike, UNDERCOVER, and 3 more brands in 2023

1) Supreme x Nike Air Bakin

These Air Bakin shoes feature synthetic pebbled leather uppers paired with nubuck mudguards, mesh underlay quarter panels, mesh tongues, and webbing loops at the heel. The shoe has Air unit-assisted midsoles and matching rubber outsoles. The show became available to the public on March 2, 2023, and it was launched on the official website of the brand on March 4, 2023. The sneakers are available for $160.

2) Supreme x UNDERCOVER

The much-loved fashion brand and UNDERCOVER collaborated for a Spring 2023 collection that was released on March 30, 2023, in the US and EU. The line was made available in Japan on April 1, 2023.

The collection includes a Puffer Jacket, Trench + Buffer Jacket, EDU Jacket, S/S Shirts, Track Jacket, Football Top, Moto Jersey, two Hooded Sweatshirts, Cargo Pants, and Layered Jeans. It also includes track pants, graphic tees, waist bags, and much more.

The collection features some of Jun Takahashi's hallmark themes, including UNDERCOVER's Brain Crossbones, a T-shirt featuring Lupin the Third, and an ANTI YOU Rug in collaboration with Gallery1950.

3) Supreme x Timberland

Collaboration with Timberland in 2023 (Image via official website)

The Timberland Spring 2023 collection is a three-piece apparel capsule. It includes a Baseball Jersey, Hoodie, and Sweatpants in hues of green, red, black, and grey. The Baseball Jersey features arched logo typography on the front and Timberland’s "tree-covered land" logo on the back.

The Hoodie and Sweatpants set is available in four colorways and features a blend of the fashion brand and Timberland branding, along with contrasting white stitching throughout. The collection was released on April 13, 2023.

4) Supreme x Coogi

Supreme recently collaborated with COOGI, the Australian knitwear brand, for a collection for Spring 2023. The collection showcases a wide range of items that honor COOGI's signature swirling patterns and bold colors, inspired by the mid-1990s style.

The designs are also inspired by the legacy of Notorious B.I.G., who famously wore and rapped about COOGI sweaters. The collection was released on May 4, 2023. It includes items such as durags, trucker jackets, hoodies, and more.

5) Supreme x Dr. Martens

The brand has collaborated with Dr. Martens for a Spring 2023 collection that includes three newly designed Penton loafers in both Smooth and Hair On leathers. The shoes feature a vintage smooth leather upper with embroidered detailing, as well as hair-on-hide and leather uppers with paneled design, stitching, and tassel detailing.

The collection was released on April 6, 2023. The Penton Tassel Loafer is available in three colorways: black, white, and brown.

These collaborations have become highly sought after by streetwear enthusiasts and collectors, with some items selling for thousands of dollars on the resale market. Supreme collaborations have become a key part of the brand's identity and have helped to cement its status as one of the most influential names in streetwear culture.

