Timberland x Supreme Spring 2023 collection: Release date and more details explored 

The Timberland x Supreme collaboration is a partnership between the iconic outdoor lifestyle brand, Timberland, and the cult streetwear label, Supreme. Since their first collaboration in 2006, the two brands have worked together several times to create limited-edition collections that feature Timberland's classic boots and shoes with the signature Supreme logo and design elements.

Fans of both brands clamor for the Timberland x Supreme collaborations as they combine the rugged, functional style of Timberland with the edgy, urban esthetic of Supreme. Each collaboration features unique colorways, materials, and design details that highlight the strengths of both brands.

In spring 2023, the two brands are once again coming together to drop a wide range of apparel. On April 13, the collection will be released in the US and other countries except Japan. It will debut on April 15 in Japan. The price tag for the collection is not yet available.

Timberland x Supreme Spring 2023 collection features baseball jerseys, hooded sweatshirts and sweatpants

Timberland x Supreme Spring 2023 collection (Image via Supreme)

A baseball jersey, a hooded sweatshirt, and a pair of sweatpants are included in the set. With an arching "SUPREME" graphic up front and Timberland's "tree-covered land" pattern on the back, the top-selling Timberland & Supreme Baseball Jersey offers a sporty spin. The jersey is available in three distinct colors and has contrasting trims, buttons, and stripes.

The limited collection is rounded out with a hooded sweatshirt and matching sweatpants combination in four color options. Both Supreme and Timberland logos are included in the matching styles, and white stitching adds a pop of contrast.

Timberland x Supreme Spring 2023 (Image via Supreme)

One of their earliest collaborations was in 2006, when Timberland and Supreme worked together to create a limited edition version of the classic 6-Inch Boot, which was available in three colorways and featured the Supreme logo on the heel.

In 2007, they collaborated again on a limited-edition version of the Timberland Euro Hiker. The shoe featured a waterproof suede upper and was available in three different colorways.

Their next collaboration came in 2009, when they released a collection that included a leather jacket, backpack, and three versions of the 6-Inch Boot. The Supreme logo can be seen on the side of the boots, which come in black, green, and red.

In 2016, Timberland and Supreme collaborated to release a collection that included three versions of the 3-Eye Classic Lug Shoe. The sneakers had a premium nubuck upper with the Supreme logo on the side. They were offered in black, green, and brown.

With their shared commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and style, Timberland and Supreme have created a unique niche in the world of fashion collaborations. Their collections are known for their limited availability and high demand, making them coveted items for collectors and enthusiasts alike. The Timberland x Supreme collaboration has been a successful partnership that has pushed the boundaries of traditional outdoor and streetwear fashion.

