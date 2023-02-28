"Why would you do all white on the Bakin": Supreme X Nike Air Bakin set to release amid savage colorway criticism 

On March 2, 2023, Nike and Supreme will release three new iterations of the Air Bakin in limited-edition "pop" colors and the original "classic" white.

The design marks the continuation of Supreme's long partnership with Nike and ushers in the season's first big collaboration series from the New York brand.

However, most sneakerheads appear to be dissatisfied with the imminent release of the new sneaker models, with one sneakerhead, @godspeedrell, commenting on Instagram:

"Multi color only! Why would you do all white on the Bakin."

Sneakerheads have been underwhelmed with the new Supreme X Nike Air Bakin sneakers

Upcoming Supreme X Nike Air Bakin sneakers (Image via Sneaker Hypebeast)

Fans of Air Bakin are dissatisfied with the new release's colorway, and they want the original colorway to return, judging by the responses on the Internet.

Sneakerhead's comment on new Supreme models (Image via Sportskeeda)

For instance, a netizen, @qrspWUTANG tweeted:

"99% of Supreme shoe drops over the last few years have either been awful models nobody wants or a model people want in the worst colorway manageable."

Fan's reaction on the new sneakers (Image via Instagram)

Another sneakerhead, @four04_notfound commented on Instagram:

"These kinda piss me off? They’re dope but the ankle is slightly in the agitation zone."

Fans feel that the new Bakin model does not match up to its reputation in the sneakerhead community. According to netizens, compared to the classic model of sneakers, the new models are not proving to be favorable. Another sneakerhead, @12oclockpiff commented:

"They did this classic zero justice"

Another fan, @ar_eljr added:

"That silhouette looks whack"

A simple examination of the feedback indicates that fans are unhappy with the color palette, whether in the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 collections or the recently debuted Supreme sneakers.

It appears that, as a whole, Air Bakin aficionados would like to see the original colorway restored to the classic model. Whether all-white or in a different color scheme, the new sneaker models don't live up to the standards set by the originals in their eyes.

More about the Supreme X Nike Air Bakin collaboration

Nike and Supreme will release a few iterations of the reimagined Air Bakin for $160 as part of their collaboration Spring/Summer 2023 range. The new sneaker is a limited-edition release available in two colorways: "White/Amarillo" and "Black/Speed Red/Multi-Color."

The uppers of the shoe are made of synthetic pebbled leather, while the mudguards are made of nubuck. Among the design's other notable characteristics include a mesh tongue, mesh quarter panels, and webbing laces at the heel.

Even while prior collaborations between the brands have been fruitful, it appears that this one may be met with some opposition from fans due to their preference for the original design.

Poll : 0 votes