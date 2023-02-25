Supreme x Nike Air Bakin sneakers: Release date, price, and everything we know so far

Three new Nike Air Bakin styles have been previewed on several social media sites today, including Twitter and Instagram. The shoe company will offer three new Air Bakin models in pop-up hues as part of their collaboration with Supreme.

The confirmed release date has not yet been officially revealed. The likely release date, as per different sneaker outlets, is March 2, 2023. According to the leaks, the price of these sneakers, based on their initial appearance, would be $160.

Supreme x Nike Air Bakin will introduce bright pop-colored sneakers this summer

Close-ups of Black and Red Supreme x Nike Air Bakin sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collaboration between Supreme and Nike dates back to the early 2000s, with the first collaboration dropping in 2002. The Supreme x Nike Dunk Low Pro SB "Black Cement" was the first sneaker that the two brands worked on together. The shoe featured a black leather upper with cement print detailing, a white midsole, and a red Nike swoosh.

Following the success of the initial collaboration, the two brands continued to work together, releasing a range of sneakers and apparel over the years. Some of the most notable collaborations include the Supreme x Nike Dunk High Pro SB "Supreme Red" and "Supreme Black" in 2003, which featured a red or black upper with white accents and a gold Nike swoosh.

Other notable collaborations between the two brands include the Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 in 2016, which featured a snakeskin upper with Supreme branding, and the Supreme x Nike Air More Uptempo in 2017, which featured "SUPREME" spelled out across the upper in large letters.

DropsByJay @DropsByJay



Releasing in several colors in store and online next Thursday, March 2nd.

Stay tuned for official images of the additional color ways and more Supreme Week 2 news.



What are your first thought on this color way? Supreme/Nike Air Bakin first lookReleasing in several colors in store and online next Thursday, March 2nd.Stay tuned for official images of the additional color ways and more Supreme Week 2 news.What are your first thought on this color way? Supreme/Nike Air Bakin first look👀Releasing in several colors in store and online next Thursday, March 2nd. Stay tuned for official images of the additional color ways and more Supreme Week 2 news. What are your first thought on this color way? https://t.co/X8T6nDWdoE

The "Black/Multicolor" sneakers appear to have a black leather mudguard that is covered from toe to heel in a gradient design. The mesh base is combined with tumbled suede overlays and smoother suede at the mudguard for a bright white appearance. Both sets of laces have bright yellow and red colorways, and they both read "NYC" on the heel tab and contain co-branding of Supreme on the heel tab.

DropsByJay @DropsByJay Supreme/Nike Air Bakin

This model is rumored to see a release in 2023. This is a classic Nike model that originally released in 1997. Stay tuned as we should be getting more details on this soon.



What are your thoughts on this model releasing? Supreme/Nike Air Bakin This model is rumored to see a release in 2023. This is a classic Nike model that originally released in 1997. Stay tuned as we should be getting more details on this soon. What are your thoughts on this model releasing? https://t.co/ULQMrLccmU

The classic basketball sneaker that was initially introduced in 1997. The popularity of the shoe has fluctuated over time, although it was very popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It can be considered a classic sneaker that has a loyal fanbase.

Nike Air Bakin with Supreme has a dedicated following among sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts. Nike has also released several retro versions of the shoe over the years, which has helped keep it relevant.

The collaboration between Supreme and Nike has been highly successful, with each release generating significant hype and selling out quickly. Further collaborations between the two brands are eagerly awaited by fans of streetwear and sneakers alike as they continue to work together.

Poll : 0 votes