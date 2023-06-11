Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Elephant Print Hemp” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike and Michael Jordan's jointly managed sub-label has maintained its ability to pique sneakerheads' interest with legendary reimaginings of classic Air Jordan models. The label has continued to clothe its silhouette in several classic modifications of its popular Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, with the Mid-cut in the "Elephant Print Hemp" colorway being the most recent to debut. The shoe is entirely wrapped up in a Hemp/Metallic Gold-White-Light British Tan-Black color palette.

The Jordan Company labeled 2023 the "Jordan Year" earlier this year and has since restocked several colors and designs. In addition to focusing on classic hues, the label has expanded its range with new makeovers and GRs.

The new Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Elephant Print Hemp" shoes are expected to enter the sneaker market sometime during August this year, as stated by the popular sneaker news outlet Sole Retriever. These low-top basketball shoes will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $120 USD for each pair.

For those absolutely interested in getting their hands on these tonal pairs, you can easily find them on Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of other retail stores both online and offline.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE “Elephant Print Hemp” shoes are embellished with textured swooshes on the sides

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 Mid, one of the less commonly used Air Jordan models, typically serves as an empty drawing board for Jordan Brand to get a bit more experimental.

Even in 2023, the brand has no intention of slowing down in terms of generating new hues and revamps. A modest elephant motif most recently debuted on the new Air Jordan 1 Mid "Elephant Print Hemp" colorway of the NBA legend’s acclaimed silhouette.

The long history of the renowned AJ1 sneaker is explained on the Jordan Brand web page as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

This, like the corresponding Air Jordan 1 Mid, breaks away from the monotonous elephant-sporting High OG and Low OG versions, opting for a more elevated look with highlights of Light Orewood Brown, Metallic Gold, and elephant designs of Light British Tan. The latter incorporates the print into the Swoosh overlays, whereas the former relies entirely on the suede toppings.

White leather upper body flow into neutral nylon tongue flaps as well as flat lace sets, with metallic gold and black branding embossed on the tongue flaps. Sail-colored sole sections sit beneath, with black at the liner and outer sole unit to carry out the look.

Make a note of the new AJ 1 Mid SE "Elephant Print Hemp" footwear, which will be available soon. If you don't wish to miss out on the release of this shoe, register on the Nike website or download the SNKRS app for fast updates on the shoe's official release dates.

