Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "White Black" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike, which is renowned for revival of its vintage collection, will be bringing back the Air Force Alpha 88 in collaboration with Billie Eilish. The songwriter and seven-time Grammy awardee is no stranger to working with the Nike label.

The recently announced "White Fire Red" hues of the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 are joined by the another "White Black" variation. The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "White Black" colorway is all set to enter the sneaker world on August 7th, 2023, via the Billie Eilish's webstore.

Following this, the wider release will happen on August 8th, 2023, via the Nike's SNKRS app and a slew of other select retail shops. The retro sneaker has a retail price tag of $130 USD.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "White Black" shoes are accented with orange hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

In 1988, the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 made its public debut as a basketball-specific style. This pioneering work of art owes its inception to the genius of Tinker Hatfield, the brilliant designer behind a number of renowned Air Jordan shoes.

Basketball enthusiasts will never forget Michael Jordan's fleeting appearance in the captivating white and red Air Alpha Force 88s during the 1988 New York Knicks game.

Few other legendary figures, besides Jordan, were able to withstand the pull of this inventive design.

NBA players with a reputation for being skilled on the court, like Charles Barkley, welcomed the Air Alpha Force 88 and created customized versions with a characteristic Velcro strap that was expertly placed near the toe box. Such alterations showed how adaptable and popular the sneaker was with a wide range of basketball masterpieces.

The Swoosh will bring back the traditional silhouette in 2023 with a number of mainstream releases and joint launches.

Billie Eilish has collaborated with Nike on multiple products, including the Air Jordan 1 KO in "Ghost Green," the Air Jordan 15 in a light tan colorway, the Air Force 1 in both high and low styles, with her signature logo. All of these sneakers were made of sustainably sourced materials.

The description of the upcoming collab "White Black" sneakers on the SNKRS app reads:

"The AAF88 x Billie Eilish is a remix of a shoe with a storied past and a promising future. Complement any outfit you dare to create in a silhouette that’s reimagined to push the limits of your style. Available in two versatile colorways, it’s perfect for however you want to show up."

The new Billie Eilish x Nike AAF88 "White Black" exhibits a simple and modern design. The athletic shoe features a white leather top with black accents on the strap, eyelets, Swoosh, sockliner, collar, and some of the sole unit. The powerful black AAF88 marking on the tongue flap adds to the shoe's dynamic appearance, as well as a vibrant orange basketball graphic stands out.

Only the insole bears the exclusive marking of the singer. A tri-color white, black, and gray midsole coupled with a grey, black, and orange outer sole unit complete the look.

Mark your calendars for the arrival of Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "White Black" sneakers that will be available in the coming days.