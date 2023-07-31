Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brogue Wingtip" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is most frequently attached with oxford shoes for formal occasions, is trending toward an artistic degree of tooling with the latest iteration of the model taking cues from brogue wingtips footwear style.

The latest shoes, which will supposedly join the model's autumn roster, are covered in shades of beige and brown.

The brand hasn't announced a release date for the "Brogue Wingtip" hue of the Air Force 1 Low yet. However, reports from House of Heat state that they will make their debut in the coming months of 2023. Nike.com, the SNKRS app, along with a few other outlets will soon carry them. The price information on this kid's sneaker colorway has not yet been released.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brogue Wingtip" shoes are dressed in autumnal hues

Here's a detailed look at the Brogue wingtips AF1 shoes (Image via Sneaker News)

Few sneaker styles have garnered as much praise or provided as much versatility as the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Since its introduction in 1982, the basketball shoe has developed past its original purpose to represent street style, cultural relevance, and contemporary artistic expression.

These shoes were engineered by Bruce Kilgore and were given the presidential protocol plane's moniker as it symbolizes the White House's lofty stature and respect.

The firm explains the history of the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model on their website:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

With the upcoming release of a revamped Nike Air Force 1 Low, created especially to express the essence of autumn, Nike is embracing the textures and hues of the season as the chilly fall air begins to settle in.

This modern interpretation of the classic shape initially appeared in kids' sizes, complementing the warm, earthy hues of fall with autumnal motifs providing a neutral backdrop thanks to the seasonally appropriate off-white leather uppers.

Rich chocolate-colored liner materials and rope lace fasteners, along with crimp-cut Swoosh toppings combine with tan gingham tongue flaps as well as heel overlays to evoke a sense of country tenderness and rustic refinement.

The top-notch attention to creative detail supports that sentiment. The mid panels include intricate perforations inspired by brogue wingtips, which offer a sophisticated appearance and improve the shoe's overall style. A straightforward sail sole unit completes the design and keeps the shoe's color palette consistent underfoot.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brogue Wingtips" sneakers will be available in the upcoming weeks of 2023, so keep an eye out for them.

Customers who are convinced they must own a pair of these stylized footwear pieces can rapidly start receiving updates regarding the footwear's arrival date by joining on the Nike web page or using the SNKRS app.