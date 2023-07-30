Nike Air Force 1 Low Athletic Department “White/Royal Blue” shoes: Everything we know so far 

The most recent "Athletic Department" edition of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is no exception to the shoe's reputation as a blank canvas for imagination and interpretation.

This "White/Royal Blue" colorway of the stated series shines out due of its distinctive style and dedication to a cogent story that honors college sports history.

The recently disclosed Nike Air Force 1 Low Athletic Department "White/Royal Blue" sneakers are projected to release later this year, according to House of Heat, despite the activewear business having yet to announce an official statement over it.

The SNKRS app, Nike's physical and online stores, as well as a few other affiliated retail stores will all sell the sneakers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Athletic Department “White/Royal Blue” shoes have an aged-appearance

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 shoes (Image via House of Heat)

Few sneakers in the long history of footwear have received equally high appreciation or offered as much adaptability as the Air Force 1 Low. The basketball shoe first arrived in 1982, but it has since evolved beyond its intended use to become a symbol of street style, cultural significance, and modern self-expression.

These shoes were designed by Bruce Kilgore and were named after the presidential protocol plane, which represents the high prestige and dignity of the White House.

On its website, the company notes about the origins of the Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It continues:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

While the color and structure of each launch in the series varies, specific characteristics unite the collection.

The "Athletic Department" edition keeps the heritage treatments and aged-look elements that tie the designs together as well as immerse the wearer in the fictional college game series, like visible foam tongues along with Athletic Department graphic insoles.

Construction-wise, the new collection favors vintage white leathers with revealed edges and thick-cut elements that provide a charmingly retro feel. Retro nylon tongue flaps, antique heel counter logos, and extensive aged-look tinting on the midsoles all contribute to the vintage aesthetic.

The mid-panel back's bolstered stitching and omitted quarter panels give it a more contemporary look, while deep royal blue overlays at the Swoosh and heel tie in perfectly with the rubber outsole and supplementary brand insignia.

The ultimate result is a sneaker that captures the essence of collegiate athletics in addition embracing current sneaker trends. It has a nostalgic yet modern vibe.

Watch out for the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Athletic Department "White/Royal Blue" shoes, which will be released in retailers during the span of the ensuing 2023 weeks.

For those who are certain they must have a pair of these sporting sneakers, using the SNKRS app or enrolling on the Swoosh website is an easy way to get notifications when the shoes go on sale.