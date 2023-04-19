Nike Air Force 1 Low Athletic Department “White Red” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike's Air Force 1 sneaker has been a classic since its debut, and the brand continues to innovate and create new variations decades later. Recently, pairs have appeared that feature a retro aesthetic, such as the AF1 Low Jewel "White Red" and the most recent "Split" versions. The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Athletic Department" White Red is the newest member of the AF1 family and features a combination of vintage and color. The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Sail/Sail-University Red-Coconut Milk-Metallic Gold color palette.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Athletic Department “White Red” is expected to be released in 2023 through Nike as well as a slew of other select retail stores, both online and in-store. The retail price is set at $130 for each pair, and the sneaker will be available in men's sizing.

Nike Air Force 1 Athletic Department shoes will be offered in timeless “White Red” makeup

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers in history, with countless variations and colorways that appeal to different tastes and occasions. In 2023, Nike is adding a new twist to the classic silhouette with the Nike Air Force 1 Low Athletic Department White Red, a sneaker that pays homage to college sports and a vintage style.

The label's website provides the following information regarding the silhouette's origin:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

A primarily neutral top contrasts with red accents, similar to earlier "Athletic Department" hues featured on models like the Dunk Low and Dunk High. This "White Red" colorway features white leather for the mudguard, toebox, eyestays, and heel accent while red mesh is used for the quarter panel.

The accented red color is combined with a golden metallic element on the AF1-branded lace dubrae as well as the tongue tag and small Swoosh on the vamp of the shoe. The insole sports the Athletic Dept. emblem from Nike, and the heel tab sports retro-style Nike branding. The red rubber outsole and sail rubber midsole complete the design.

The Nike AF 1 Low Athletic Department White Red is part of a larger collection that includes other models like the Dunk Low and Dunk High, all sharing the same theme of vintage-inspired college sports. The collection is a nod to Nike's roots as a company that started by providing footwear for athletes and coaches at the University of Oregon.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Athletic Department is a sneaker that combines classic style with modern comfort and durability.

The Nike Air Force 1 Athletic Department shoe will soon be sold in the "White Red" colorway. If you want timely alerts about launch dates and other information, keep an eye on the brand's website or the SNRKS app.

