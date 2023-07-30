Nike Zoom GT Jump 2 “Pink Red” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

To add to its already large inventory and meet the needs of both the current and future generations, the Oregon-based athletic goods producer Nike is always working on novel designs and revolutionary features. The company's GT series, which was created specifically for the next generation of athletes, demonstrates the validity of the statement.

This series' beloved Zoom GT Jump design plays a significant role. The release of the shoe's second variation, which will come in fresh "Pink Red" coloring, was warmly received by the sneaker world earlier this year.

Although there has been no official release date for the “Pink Red” version of the Zoom GT Jump 2 model yet, these pairs are expected to arrive sometime later in 2023, as reported by Sneaker News. Those looking forward to buy them can find them on the Nike.com and its other associated retail marketplaces, both online as well as in-store. They will be sold at a price of $170 for each pair.

Nike Zoom GT Jump 2 “Pink Red” shoes appears to be inspired from Valentine’s Day

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Sneaker News)

The Greater Than (G.T.) collection, which served as an experimental center, was first revealed by Nike Basketball in 2021. The most cutting-edge footwear on shelves was created by the Swoosh team of designers to cater to the future generations of athletes.

Three designs are included in this technologically advanced basketball collection: the Air Zoom GT Cut, Air Zoom GT Run, and Air Zoom GT Jump. These three models are all centered on the movements utilized by a variety of athletes in different circumstances.

On his road to become the MVP of the Finals and winning his first NBA Championship, Nikola Jokic sported the Zoom GT Jump exclusively. The second generation of the Jump Series, namely Zoom GT Jump 2, from the Oregon-based activewear company, which was originally spotted in April 2023, formally debuted this month.

Only a few weeks after the Nike Zoom G.T. Jump 2's release, sneakerheads already got a sneak peek at another upcoming hue of the performance shoe. This impending Nike Zoom GT Jump 2 “Pink Red” colorway, which was ostensibly created with Valentine's Day in mind, is the model's most striking appearance to date.

The holiday's distinctive color is employed across the whole sneaker, adorning both the upper as well as the modernized underfoot padding. Then, the cream tone of the midsole contrasts with the pink-dominant textile of the top and the instep, deviating slightly from the rest of the design.

When landing sharply and forcefully, Nike React foam inside the heel provides comfort as well as assistance. For the absorption of energy and support, the molded heel features a designed curve. The heel and collar design then manages the foot's minute movements and offers compact protection.

Take a closer look at the heel (Image via Sneaker News)

To provide traction on the court, the herringbone tread leverages data-informed engineering. Laslty, the multidirectional grasp that linear and lateral contours offer aids to prevent slipping and sliding.

The next Zoom GT Jump 2 "Pink Red" version is expected to appear later this year, so sneaker fans are advised to carry on keeping an eye out for it. If readers are worried that they will miss the release of these brilliantly colored sneakers, register on the firm's official site to get updates as soon as they become available for purchase.