Nike Zoom GT Jump 2 “Alpha Wave” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Oregon-based sporting goods manufacturer, Nike, constantly works on new designs and advanced features to expand its already extensive inventory and cater the needs of contemporary as well as next generations. The brand's GT series, which was designed especially for the upcoming generations of athletes, effectively verifies the claim.

The Zoom GT Jump silhouette is an important part of this series. Earlier this year, the sneaker community welcomed the second edition of the shoe that will be arriving in new “Alpha Wave” makeup. This colorway of the newly developed silhouette will be wrapped up in a Mica Green/Bright Crimson-Jade Ice-Industrial Blue-Light Lemon Twist-Sail color scheme.

The new Zoom GT Jump 2 “Alpha Wave” shoes are all set to enter the sneaker market on Friday, July 28, 2023, as per Sneaker News. These shoes will be offered in men’s sizing options at a price of 180 USD for each pair. Nike fans and other interested users can buy these sneakers from the online and offline stores of Nike and a slew of other associated retailers.

Nike Zoom GT Jump 2 “Alpha Wave” shoes will be dressed in blue and gray hues

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Sneaker News)

In 2021, Nike Basketball unveiled their entirely novel Greater Than (G.T.) line, which served as an experimental hub. To accommodate the coming generations of athletes, the most technologically sophisticated shoe on the market was developed by Swoosh’s design team.

This advanced Basketball collection features three designs: the Air Zoom GT Cut, Air Zoom GT Run, and Air Zoom GT Jump, all of which are focused on the types of movements employed by various athletes in various situations.

Nikola Jokic wore the Zoom GT Jump entirely on his way to winning his first NBA Championship and MVP of the Finals. The second edition of the Beaverton brand's Jump Series, which was first seen in April, will make its formal appearance in July 2023.

The Greater Than (GT) series is highlighted on the Swoosh’s website as:

“The future of basketball is positionless, faster and more efficient. Players have to cut quicker, run faster and jump higher than ever to create the separation they'll need to compete at a high level. By precisely engineering the fit, ride and traction, Nike Basketball's Greater Than Series aims to deliver measurable benefits to athletes who use their quickness, speed or vertical ability to gain an edge and go beyond what's thought possible.”

The traditionally engineered mesh top now gets caught in a greyscale knit-backed combination with structured "Jade Ice" TPU reinforcements and a color-matched midsole, drastically reducing the elevation of the sidewalls. Moreover, the multi-colored design features brilliant splashes of "Mica Green" on the bulging collar, tongue tab, and tread underneath, along with an inconspicuous placement of "Industrial Blue" around the upper tongue.

The mid-foot Swooshes are embroidered in crimson red, while the visible sole unit, which has a Zoom Air forefoot pod and an extended Nike React, experiments with a bright white tone.

The recently unveiled Zoom GT Jump 2 "Alpha Wave" sneakers will be available later this month, so keep an eye out for them. Visit the official Nike site and download the SNKRS app to get alerts on time if readers are worried about missing the launch.

