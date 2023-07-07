Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Blue/White" shoes: Everything we know so far

With its stunning makeovers of the iconic shoeline, the Air Jordan, the Nike Inc. and Michael Jordan jointly run Jordan business has continued to woo the minds of sneaker enthusiasts. The dynamic team has created numerous makeovers, most notably on the Air Jordan 1 shoe style. The latest Air Jordan 1 Low makeover is a special edition with "Blue/White" makeup, which is dressed in vibrant colors with gold embellishments and make it visually appealing for its wearers.

Although there has been no official information of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Blue/White" shoes as of yet, these sneakers will potentially launch sometime later this year, as per early reports. Jordanheads and other curious shoppers can find these sneakers on the online as well as physical outlets of Nike, the SNKRS App, and some of Jordan Brand's partnering retail stores. These shoes will be offered in grade school sizing options.

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Blue/White" shoes are embellished with golden accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Nike)

Jordan Brand offers the newest in a series of refined versions, aiming to carry on a story of grandeur and sporting legacy. The legacy and origins of the legendary first silhouette is underlined on the Jordan Brand's website as:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The recently introduced Air Jordan 1 Low follows the designs of the Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low and the Jordan Legacy 312, expertly incorporating the luxury theme that has become familiar with this line of sneakers.

This, like the previous iteration, is a fusion of flair and tribute to basketball's rich history. The upper is mostly white, which becomes a canvas for the subsequent burst of contrasting textures and colors. The sprayed finish on the toppings lends depth as well as liveliness to the design. Moreover, this palette is a nod to the brand's origins, recalling the vibrant spirit of Chicago.

The two separate Swooshes in dark royal, which not just add flair but also acknowledge the original Jordan heritage, are one of the most noticeable features of this new version. Likewise, the red rubber outer sole units demand one's attention and refresh the entire look, echoing the concept.

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via Nike)

Meanwhile, the more intricate details capture the very spirit of opulence, with the gold accent taking the athletic shoe to an entirely new level of exclusivity. This golden color is beautifully applied to the top eyelets, lending this piece a regal appeal.

Furthermore, the #23 imprinted insoles pay homage to Michael Jordan and his recognized jersey number. This addition merges the sense of elite sports status with the quality of the sneaker.

Keep a watch out for the freshly unveiled Air Jordan 1 Low SE "Blue/White" sneakers, which are set to release later this year. Those who are anxious about missing out on the launch can visit the official Nike website and download the SNKRS app to get timely notifications.

