Where to buy Jordan Legacy 312 Low Black and Gold shoes? Price and more details explored 

In 2018, the Jordan Brand collection was expanded to include the Jordan Legacy 312 Low silhouette. These sneakers were created by Don C., a longtime collaborator of Michael Jordan's shoe brand and the proprietor of the streetwear brand Just Don. Since the release of its first version, the shoe brand has been attempting to raise the profile of these footwear items. For this reason, “Black and Gold” rendition of the silhouette is ready for release soon.

The fresh “Black and Gold” rendition of Jordan Legacy 312 Low silhouette is expected to arrive anytime soon in the upcoming weeks. These shoes will be available with a price tag of $130. Interested shoppers can easily buy them from Nike's online stores as well as from other authorized retail locations following the release.

Jordan Legacy 312 Low shoes received Black and Gold makeup with patent leathers

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The newly designed “Black and Gold” colorway of Jordan Legacy 312 Low shoes came into the news just after the images of the “Black Toe” rendition surfaced online. The sneaker genius recently announced the release of this iteration later this year.

The idea of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low shoe is described on the label’s website as,

“The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low celebrates Michael Jordan's legacy with this shout-out to Chicago's 312 area code. The design creates a modern mash-up of iconic Jordan elements.”

The upcoming pairs feature an ideal unification of high-quality leathers with fine meshes all across the uppers. A total of three colors are flaunted by the footwear units. The radially aligned perforations of the white leathery toe caps are contoured with patent black mudguards. These glossy black leathers also adorn the lower mid-foot areas and are placed adjacent to the velcro straps.

Coming to the tongue section, the black nylon tongue flaps are embellished with gold Air Jumpman wing logos. The tongues also sport similar black lace fasteners on top. Towards the lace dubrae, black velcro straps are attached which carry golden 'NIKE' letterings. This strap element is guided by Nike’s Alpha Force Low sneaker design.

The cushy black collars are employed with black nylons on the outside and similar black textiles for the sockliners of these pairs. The insoles are even painted with similar black tones that are decorated with gold Jumpman insignias.

The lateral sides of these units are fashioned in black leathers embroidered with jewel gold Nike swooshes. Furthermore, the heels are achieved with patent and matte black leather elements. These heel counters are highlighted with white Jumpman logos and AIR branding underneath.

Completing the shoe design are white midsoles that are nicely banded together with the bold black outer sole units. Additionally, the midsoles possess a semi-translucent window that displays the Nike’s original Air units incorporated into the midsoles.

Jordanheads are advised to stick around for further updates of this “Black and Gold” colorway of Jordan Legacy 312 Low shoe. The official release date is pending, but they will be sold via Nike’s SNKRS app and other online retail locations for $130.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far