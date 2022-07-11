Where to buy Jordan Legacy 312 Low Black Toe shoes? Price and more details explored 

2022 is going to be a special year for the Jordan Brand’s recent Jordan Legacy 312 Low silhouette as Michael Jordan’s footwear brand is working tirelessly on expanding the profile of the shoe. The “Black and Gold” and “Fire Red” iterations that surfaced quite recently will be joined by this fresh “Black Toe” colorway that is scheduled for 2022.

The soon-approaching Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Black Toe” footwear piece is slated to hit the sneaker market in the coming weeks. Although the official release date is awaiting confirmation, they will be sold by the e-commerce sites of the Nike’s SNKRS app and via other select retail locations. These $130 units will be a perfect addition to Jordanheads' collections.

Jordan Legacy 312 Low Black Toe shoes fuse some of Nike’s classic elements

Take a detailed look at the Jordan Legacy 312 Low Black Toe shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite the Jordan Legacy 312 Low silhouettes' recent history, it is still a fascinating to learn more about. Originally introduced in the summer of 2018, these sneakers were designed by Just Don’s founder Don C. aka Don Crawley. He united signature elements of Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3, as well as Nike Air Alpha Force Low.

Mentioning the inspiration of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low silhouette, Nike's official page of reads:

“The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low celebrates Michael Jordan's legacy with this shout-out to Chicago's 312 area code. The design creates a modern mash-up of iconic Jordan elements.”

This low-cut sneaker is accomplished with hints of black, white, red, and gray all over. They are wholly crafted using premium leathery overlays of the aforementioned colors. Additionally, minimal touches of fine mesh have also been used to make these shoes.

Dan Shuftan @DanShuftan The Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Black Toe” is set to arrive later this year for $130 USD in select retailers and online at Nike. The Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Black Toe” is set to arrive later this year for $130 USD in select retailers and online at Nike. https://t.co/AQ9i7nZDtG

First, perforations on the white toe cap are outlined with shiny black mudguards. These white elements move on and form the eyestays as well as tongue flaps on the outer cover. To add more detail, the tongues are embellished with black and red Air Jordan wing logos. This section is finally wrapped up with crisp white lace fasteners on top.

The black velcro straps are positioned right next to the toe boxes. These velcro fastenings are the design elements picked from Nike Air Alpha Force Low silhouettes. They flaunted their embedded red Nike lettering.

Moving on, the lateral sides that are constructed using white leathers are adorned with bold red Nike swooshes. Towards the base, the mid-foot region sports elephant-textured leathers that are clearly influenced by Air Jordan 3 designs.

What’s more, the collars of these shoes boast red meshed textiles, and a similar fabric is used to dress the sockliners. The footbed features gray insoles printed with red Jumpman emblems on them.

Black leathers are added on the medial sides, and surround the heel counters on the back. This area is made more interesting with bold black Jumpman logos as well as AIR lettering.

Finally, the base is made with hints of red, white, and gray. The midsoles are achieved with white on the front and red on the heels, which are united with all-gray outer sole units underneath. The midsoles provide a small translucent window that showcase the incorporated Air units.

小言 @ko_go_to Official Photos of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Black Toe”＞＞



Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Black Toe”

Style Code: CD7069-160

Release Date: 2022

Price: $130 Official Photos of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Black Toe”＞＞Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Black Toe”Style Code: CD7069-160Release Date: 2022Price: $130 https://t.co/I8SXEQ8nTc

Interested buyers will have to keep an eye on these forthcoming Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Black Toe” rendition. Each pair will be sold for $130, and they will be delivered by the official website of Nike’s SNKRS app and a few other online sellers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far