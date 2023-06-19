Nike Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Panda" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its sub-label under Michael Jordan has been releasing several hues from its Air Jordan heritage in 2023. Since they had a successful year in 2022, the label is working hard to make the current year even more intriguing and prosperous. The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most often seen sneaker models.

As the AJ 1 silhouette celebrates its 40th anniversary, the Jordan brand has been producing several renditions of the silhouette in a variety of colors. The silhouette's modified Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low model will now arrive with a "Panda" makeover.

The new Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Panda" colorway is anticipated to be launched sometime around November this year, as reported by popular sneaker news source Sole Retriever. Those planning to get their hands on these low-top sneakers can find them on the Nike, its SNKRS app, and some other Jordan Brand partnering retail shops.

These shoes will be offered in two sizing options for men's and grade school. While the former is priced at $105, the latter smaller size is marked with $90 price tag.

Nike Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Panda shoes feature the classic black and white makeup

Here's another look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Nike)

The merger of the basketball and footwear spheres can be attributed to a partnership made between the Oregon-based athletic gear titan and Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Back in 1984, the pro basketball star inked a lifetime contract with the Swoosh company to establish a legendary footwear lineage, forever changing the sneaker world.

The NBA pro basketball player has surmounted numerous obstacles to get to where he is currently, and signing a deal with the Swoosh brand is one of his most profitable business decisions. The official Swoosh label website tells the story of the Air Jordan 1 and its importance in the sneaker market, writing:

“Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.”

Take a look at the uppers of these shoes (Image via Nike)

After spending years in the vault, the Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low made a reappearance in 2022. Its current structure, seen in interpretations paying respect to "Dongdan" and even undergoing a Jayson Tatum-led revamp, brings "Panda" vibes.

This Nu Retro 1 Low boasts black leather strips on the foundation layer that elegantly cover the mudguard, heel, and midfoot base. The midfoot, on the other hand, has two huge white leather toppings. On these two panels, the lateral side proudly displays a debossed Jordan Wings insignia, while the medial side remains unmodified. The black laces merge perfectly with the complementing tongue as well as sockliner.

Underneath, a white midsole with a black Jumpman emblem near the heel completes the design, ideally paired with a black outer sole unit with a faint, semi-translucent icy blue highlight.

The freshly unveiled Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Panda" shoes will be available soon, so keep an eye out for them. If readers are concerned that they'll miss the premiere, they may download the SNKRS app and sign onto the official Nike website to receive updates on it regularly.

