Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Grey Dune Red" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 1 Low remains a timeless legend, soaring high on its unrivaled success. The silhouette's reputation has evolved over time, with many seeing it as an integral component of sneaker culture and fashion. After the release of "Yellow Ochre" and "Valentine's Day," another special combination, "Blue Grey Dune Red," is set to launch soon.

According to Sole Retriever, the recently presented Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Grey Dune Red" variant will go on sale sometime in February next year.

Each pair of these basketball sneakers will cost $115 and will be available in women's specific sizing options. Sneakerheads in search of these low-top basketball sneakers can find them on Nike, the SNKRS app, and a range of other retail websites, in addition to physical stores.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Grey Dune Red" shoes are completed with crisp white hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Grey Dune Red" sneakers (Image via Nike)

Michael Jordan, a stellar Chicago Bulls player, signed a multi-year contract with Nike in 1984, establishing a link between the worlds of shoes, fashion, and athletics. Years later, the legendary Air Jordan sneakers are one of the most sought-after in the industry.

The two partners started the Air Jordan shoe line with the release of the first namesake shoe model, the Air Jordan 1, in 1985. For over 30 years, the ever-evolving duo's first pair of trainers has remained an undisputed staple in the streetwear world, and they still look terrific.

According to the Nike website, the AJ1 sneaker model has created a massive impact in the industry. The note about the same on the website states:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Take a closer look at the uppers of these shoes (Image via Nike)

It further continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

This Air Jordan 1 Low features an all-leather top in white, red, and light blue, similar to the Nike SB Dunk Low "Phillies" from 2022. The mudguard, eyestays, collar, and heel are all covered in a blue-grey hue, while a sail shade appears on the toe box, nylon tongue flap, and quarter panel.

The Swoosh, Wings, and Jumpman emblems all appear in an eye-catching Dune Red color, creating a bright highlight. Finally, a white midsole, which is perfectly bonded to a blue outer sole unit rests underfoot to finish off the look.

Keep an eye out for the recently announced Air Jordan 1 Low "Blue Grey Dune Red" sneakers, which will be available early next year. Those concerned about missing out on the launch can log in on the official Nike site and download the SNKRS app to receive timely updates about the same.

Poll : 0 votes