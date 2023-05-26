Nike SB Dunk Low “Flax” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette has already featured a range of various combinations and styles throughout 2022, both in solo releases and joint ventures with companies including Crushed Skate Shop, Concepts, and HUF.

Akin to the current 2023, the shoe is performing well thanks to its fantastic collaborations with Supreme, Run the Jewel, Jarritos, and other brands, as well as its striking different hues. With the rerelease of the silhouette in the "Flax" colorway, the shoe business hopes to maintain the buzz surrounding the pair over the holiday season. The complete shoe is wrapped up in a Flax/Flax-Baroque Brown-Gum Light Brown color palette.

The restocking Nike SB Dunk Low “Flax” shoes are all set to rock the sneaker market this holiday season. These shoes will be offered online as well as in the physical stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other associated Nike SB retail chains. Fans and other skate shoe buyers can get them in men’s sizing options with a retail price label of $115 for each pair.

Nike SB Dunk Low “Flax” shoes are covered in premium suede overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although the Nike SB Dunk Low has been an all-time favorite among many since its release in the early 1980s, its appeal skyrocketed in the late 2010s. The Swoosh launched various interesting colorways both individually as well as under collaborative lineups for both the silhouette’s high and low styles. As a result, colorways started to sell out online in a matter of seconds, and prices on the resale marketplace soared.

The company's website provides the following background information on the origins and evolution of the Nike Dunk series:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The description further reveals:

"Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Nike SB has plans to refill a tonne of vintage colorways, including the "Fog" and "Court Purple" iterations, and will also be bringing back the 2019 Nike SB Dunk Low "Flax." This move may be made in order to contend with the market for resale.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Flax will have an all-over suede structure as well as the same color palette as its original release. The short-haired suede on the mudguard, toe box, eyestays, and heel counter reinforcements features tonal colours of flax. The quarter panel and Swoosh, on the other hand, are covered in a nappy suede, adding pleasing physical variations.

The Nike SB insignia on the tongue flap, as well as the heel tab, features baroque brown accents. This baroque brown accent is continued by the Zoom Air-cushioned insole, which guarantees ease as well as fashion in equal measure.

The design is finished off by a semi-translucent gum outer sole unit and a baroque brown midsole.

Readers can join the Nike SB Dunk Low 'Flax' shoe manufacturer's email list to receive notifications when the sneakers go on sale. If customers want to learn more about this edition and other upcoming SB Dunk offers, they may additionally download the SNKRS app.

